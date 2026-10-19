One person has been airlifted to hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash between a car and a train at a Canterbury railway crossing.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Dunsandel and Burnham Camp stations were called to the incident at a level crossing on Frasers Rd, about 2km south of Dunsandel, at 10.17am on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John has sent a helicopter, ambulance, and first response unit to the scene near Main South Rd (State Highway 1).

One person was assessed at the scene and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash also caused delays on SH1 as emergency services work at the scene.

“Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and train, which is causing delays on State Highway 1, near Dunsandel,” a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.”