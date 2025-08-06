Lio-Willie rested, Otago strengthen bench

Jake Te Hiwi will return to the Otago bench against Hawke's Bay after recovering from injury. Photo: Getty Images

Otago have strengthened their bench ahead of a home game against Hawke’s Bay on Sunday.

But there is a notable absence as well.

All Blacks loose forward Christian Lio-Willie is missing from the NPC team.

He carried a heavy load during the 24-15 win over Southland in Invercargill on Saturday and has been given the week off.

The powerhouse No 8 will rejoin the team on Monday.

Southern’s Konrad Toleafoa will start at No 8 and is making his debut.

The promising loose forward had a shoulder complaint last season — otherwise, he may have made his debut by now.

It is the only change to the forward pack.

Lock Will Tucker pulled up lame in the opening minute of the game against the Stags and is still under an injury cloud despite being named in the starting XV.

There is one change to the starting backline. Jae Broomfield earns promotion from the bench and will start on the right wing ahead of Charlie Powell, who had an underwhelming debut for Otago.

Highlanders midfielder Jake Te Hiwi returns from injury (groin) and will start from the bench.

He had a hit-out last weekend in the Tuppy Diack Shield and performed strongly.

Te Hiwi set up two tries and dotted down for Otago Metro South in a 52-7 win over Southland Metro.

Highlanders blindside flanker Oliver Haig has also returned from injury (ankle) a little early and he will provide lock and loose forward cover from the bench, while Charles Elton drops out of the game-day squad.

New Zealand under-20 halfback Dylan Pledger replaces Bob Martin and will look to make an impact from the bench.

Prop Rohan Wingham, who was a late scratching last week, has been named in the reserves.

Otago team

To play Hawke's Bay

Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Nathan Hastie, Konrad Toleafoa, Harry Taylor, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ben Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Lucas Casey, Dylan Pledger, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Nemec-Vial.