Mauger thrilled to be coaching Pasifika side

Aaron Mauger

Former Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger will rejoin the Super Rugby ranks after a break from the top level.

Mauger will coach Moana Pasifika for its debut campaign in Super Rugby Pacific in 2022.

The former All Black has inked a three-year deal with the franchise and told the Otago Daily Times he was excited about the new challenge and feeling refreshed after a stint away.

"It has been great. The plan was to spend more time around my family and it is a great way to recharge," he said.

"I feel ready to go."

Mauger, who is of Samoan, Tahitian and Cook Islands descent, coached the Highlanders from 2018 to 2020.

Before that, the 40-year-old coached the Leicester Tigers for three years and had a stint as an assistant coach for the Crusaders from 2013 to 2015.

He has also squeezed in a couple of other gigs. He was an assistant coach for Samoa in 2017 and an assistant coach of the Moana Pasifika team last year.

This season, he got back to grassroots and coached the John McGlashan First XV.

"I feel like I’m refreshed and energised. I’ve certainly watched a lot of rugby rather than being involved and it probably helps seeing it through a different lens.

"It has been an enjoyable last year but I’m looking forward to getting back into it."

Mauger lives in Dunedin but Moana Pasifika will be based in Auckland and play its home games at Mt Smart Stadium.

He plans to head north once the Covid-19 Alert Levels allow.

The franchise has an agreement with about 30 players so far and the plan is the team will assemble before Christmas.

"We are going to have a lot of young guys. But that is what our programme is designed for — it is to provide a pathway for our Pasifika players to aid Samoa and Tonga with the growth and development of their programmes as well.

“This is a very special time for Pasifika people and Pasifika rugby.

“It’s also very special to me to be representing my own Pasifika heritage and families.

"I know they will all be proud as they reflect on the amazing legacy left by my late Nana, Timeteri Roomataaroa Bachop, and the way of being that she inspired in all of us.

“This is an opportunity to be part of something very special, and my goal is to give players the platform they have been crying out for, to play our style of rugby, and to demonstrate that their heritage can be celebrated openly, and that their skills and talent is sought-after.

“We have been working hard already on building our team, and I am excited about the prospect of announcing our coaching team and first Super Rugby squad, very soon.”

Mauger played 45 tests for the All Blacks and 89 matches for the Crusaders.

He won four championship titles with the Crusaders before moving overseas and rounding out his playing career with the Leicester Tigers.