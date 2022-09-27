McGlashan to fore in Highlanders Schools squad

Otago Metro U17 loose forward Phoenix Tapatu fights for territory in the Highlanders U18 Cup final at Kettle Park on Saturday. Team-mate Casey Brown tries to get involved while George Smith defends for Southland Metro U18. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The history-making John McGlashan First XV predictably supplies a good chunk of the Highlanders Schools team to play against the Junior Crusaders next month.

McGlashan, which won the Highlanders final (beating Southland Boys’) then the South Island final (beating Nelson College) to reach the national top four for the first time, had 13 players named in the Highlanders Schools team at the weekend.

They included magnificent midfielders Jack Timu and Josh Whaanga, classy locks Mitch Morton and Zack Donovan, young first five Max Hore, speedy winger Stanley McClure and robust No8 Phoenix Abbott.

Southland Boys’, which dominated large parts of the Highlanders First XV final, had 11 players named.

King’s supplied six players and traditional powerhouse Otago Boys’, reflecting its relatively subdued season, just three.

The smaller schools were not overlooked.

Dunstan and Waitaki Boys’, which met in the middle four final, each had two players selected, and there was one each from St Kevin’s, Mt Aspiring, South Otago and Wakatipu.

The Highlanders Schools team will gather for a development camp on October 1-3 before the game against the Junior Crusaders in Pleasant Point on October 4.

Highlanders talent development manager Kane Jury said there had been a "robust selection process" that included the competitive first XV season and the Highlanders U18 Cup that wrapped up with finals day at Kettle Park at the weekend.

"This year proved to be the toughest one to date and we’re all excited to learn more about the young talent within our region," Jury said.

Otago Metro U17 beat Southland Metro U18 28-20 in the final of the tournament.

Otago Metro U18 thumped Southland Country U18 64-14 in the third-fourth game, and Otago Country U18 scored a try in the last second of the match to beat North Otago U18 22-20 in the fifth-sixth contest.

Highlanders Schools

The squad

John McGlashan: Archie McRae, Charles Engelbrecht, Charlie Breen, Henry Scott, Jack Timu, Jonty Light, Josh Whaanga, Keegan Ferguson, Max Hore, Mitch Morton, Phoenix Abbott, Stanley McClure, Zack Donovan.

Southland Boys’: Amaziah Mitchell, Caleb Williams, Hunter Areaiiti-Burgess, JJ Fisher, Josh Evans, Keflar Morrison, Richie Kuresa, Rico Fisher, Rico Muliaina, Tom Nicholson, Mika Muliaina.

King’s: Dylan Pledger, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Quentin Holland, Sailusi Temaka, Sam Nemec-Vial, Tom Lewis.

Otago Boys: Petelo Amato, Eric Peita, Phoenix Tapatu.

Dunstan: Sam Chapman, Sam Waitoa.

Waitaki Boys’: Ford Vaipulu, Tyree Manaia.

St Kevin’s: Ben Kay.

Mt Aspiring: Otis Harry.

South Otago: Josh Dent.

Wakatipu: Ben Barke.

