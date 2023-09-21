Mckee set to notch up 50

Lock Mike McKee is set to play his 50th game with Stags. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If Mike Mckee takes to the field on Saturday to face Hawke’s Bay, he will earn his 50th cap for the province in his third stint with the mighty Stags.

A proud Southlander, hailing from Waikaia, McKee has a strong history with the Stags with his grandfather, uncle and cousin all having donned the maroon and gold.

McKee has been involved with Southland since 2015, peppered with stints at Counties Manukau, we’ll let that one slide, and a spell with Ciencias Sevilla CR in Spain, in 2018 and 2019 respectively. McKee was also contracted to Super Rugby with Moana Pasifika in 2022.

McKee wore the captain’s arm band for the first time last week in the Stags’ spirited, albeit unsuccessful, NPC fixture against Canterbury.

At 30 years old, McKee still has plenty to offer, and will no doubt add to his Stags’ tally in the years to come.