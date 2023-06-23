Neutral? Get behind the Chiefs

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho will be one to watch in the Super Rugby Pacific final tomorrow night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

1. They have been the best team all year. You just can’t deny that. Thirteen wins from 14 games in the regular season, followed by two playoff victories — class acts. Elite sport is necessarily about recognising and celebrating the best. The Chiefs are the best.

2. They’re not the Crusaders.

3. Shaun Stevenson. The outstanding fullback has arguably been the player of the season, and it is odd he has not made the main All Black squad. Stevenson has been directly involved in 18 tries (11 tries, seven try assists), the most of any player. He also has three tries in his past four games against the enemy. May he run with wings on his heels.

4. They’re not the Crusaders.

5. It is time for somebody else to win this darn title. Any other New Zealand team, really. The Highlanders are everybody else’s second-favourite team. The Hurricanes are good for a laugh. The Blues are great to a certain point. But we’re all Chiefs fans this week.

6. They’re not the Crusaders.

7. Damian McKenzie. The little genius is so wonderful to watch. Oddly, given he is associated with lovely balanced running, he has kicked for a staggering 7885m this season, over 1000m more than any other player.

8. They’re not the Crusaders.

9. Southern links. Cheeky wee halfback Brad Weber used to play for the Dunedin club. McKenzie is a Southlander. Pita Gus Sowakula was with the Otago Nuggets. Highlanders folk should 100% be in the Chiefs’ corner.

10. They’re not the Crusaders.

11. Sam Cane. Go ahead and say he is not a great All Black. But Cane, who will play his 150th game tomorrow night, has been magnificent at this level since making his debut in 2011. Astonishingly, he has played the Crusaders 25 times.

12. They’re not the Crusaders.

13. Samisoni Taukei’aho. Seriously, who does not love this guy? The ebullient hooker is great to watch. He has beaten 3.4 defenders per game this year — that is over one per game more than any Crusaders player.

14. They’re not the Crusaders.

15. Emoni Narawa and Samipeni Finau. Exciting newcomers in the All Blacks squad.

16. They. Are. Not. The. Crusaders.

The case for the Crusaders

1. There isn’t one.

