New Zealand Rugby approves Silver Lake's deal

New Zealand Rugby has voted unanimously to sell a 12.5 percent stake in its commercial interests to US private equity firm Silver Lake.

The vote by the 26 provincial unions and the Māori Rugby board was done by voice at the annual general meeting in Wellington this morning. There were no dissenters.

The deal would be worth $387.5 million to New Zealand Rugby (NZR). Documents released for the AGM outlined that $39m of the sale price will be distributed to stakeholders such as provincial unions and a legacy fund will be established to ensure the sustainability of rugby at all levels.

However the deal is not complete as it requires sign off from the New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

The association's discussions with NZR have been put on hold for a couple weeks, with the parties unable to agree on how the money from the deal will be split between players and a legacy fund.

The players have previously expressed concerns over pay and on whether the deal could damage the relationship between rugby and the New Zealand public, and want assurances cultural aspects such as the haka are protected.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson has urged all parties to work together for the good of the game. "I just encourage both parties to continue talking because for the good of the game we need our elite players to be well looked after, happy to be playing here, and carrying on supporting the next generation coming though," he said.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and chairperson Brent Impey are due to speak to media after the vote at the AGM.

Impey, who has championed the deal with Silver Lake, has confirmed he is stepping down from the role he has held since 2014.