No orange cards in NZ

Mark Robinson.

Orange cards, 15-minute sin bins and free kicks instead of scrums — thankfully — are not going to be sighted on a field in New Zealand any time soon.

World Rugby produced a draft of ideas late last week which it hoped would make the game easier to play in the Covid-19 era.

An orange card would have been produced when a player was ordered off the field, followed by a video review to consider whether the player should have received a red card.

Sin bins would have gone from 10 to 15 minutes and free kicks instead of scrums would have been used for many infringements. Other suggestions included lowering the tackle range and limiting the number of players at the maul.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said while he supported ways to get back on the field they would not be used in this country.

"New Zealand is in the incredibly fortunate position that our Government has said it is safe for rugby to return.

"There don’t appear to be any signs of community transmission in New Zealand so our circumstances are quite different and we don’t anticipate the need to adopt the law proposals. We have been open with World Rugby about this and they understand our unique situation," he said.

"Given our fortunate position, we will continue to manage all health risks with stringent protocols and be led by our public health authorities. The protocols include daily symptom and temperature checks, stringent hygiene and cleaning, contact tracing practices, and asking anyone who feels unwell to stay away, self-isolate and get tested."

Super Rugby is set to return on June 13 while community rugby will start a week later in some parts of the country.