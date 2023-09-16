No wiggle room for Old Golds

Fire or fizzle.

There is no wiggle room for North Otago when they face Poverty Bay in a must-win game in Gisborne this afternoon.

The Old Golds will want to brush off their error-riddled and disappointing 34-19 loss to Whanganui last weekend and get back on track.

They slipped to sixth in the Heartland Championship standings, with only three games left before semifinals, and should beat Poverty Bay, who sit 10th on the ladder, only recording the one win in their opening game against wooden spoon Buller.

Kaikorai loose forward Lucas Casey has secured his spot at flanker after debuting last week, shifting Harbour forward Taylor Dale to lock, replacing Josh Clark.

Dale will pack down alongside captain Rory Bartle and experienced front row in Kelepi Funaki, Hayden Tisdall and Meli Kolinisau.

Dynamic halfback Tini Feke returns to the starting lineup, shifting Tyron Davies to first five. Vilimoni Koroi is absent.

The rest of the backline remains unchanged, other than a straight swap between Osea Qamasea, who will start on the right wing, and Asesela Ravuvu who will be injected off the bench.

Lenny Varu, Lisivani Tuifua and Hika Taikato provide the cover for the front row, as do Kasimila Vaihu and Samu Babiau in the lock and loose forwards.

Old Boys back Will Clapham is in-line to make his Heartland debut off the bench and utility back Inoke Fisilau provides experience.

Heartland Championship

Gisborne, 2.30pm

North Otago: Matia Qiolevu, Osea Qamasea, Jesse Bowring, Aleki Morris-Lome, Mone Samate, Tyron Davies, Tini Feke, Junior Fakatoufifita, Mat Duff, Lucas Casey, Rory Bartle, Taylor Dale, Meli Kolinisau, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Lenny Varu, Lisivani Tuifua, Hika Taikato, Kasimila Vaihu, Samu Babiau, Will Clapham, Asesela Ravuvu, Inoke Fisilau.

Poverty Bay: Ricardo Patricio, Taine Aupouri, Mitchell Purvis, Jacob Leaf, Te Peehi Fairlie, Jonty Stewart, Ra Broughton, Stuart Leach, Keanu Taumata, Kupu Lloyd, Nik Patumaka, Jordan Kingi, James Higgins, Shayde Skudder, Lance Dickson. Reserves: Ngahiwi Manuel, Jarryd Broughton, Nehe Papuni, Harawire Kahukura, Seth Ludon, Kayleb Te Whare, Ted Walters, Moses Christie.