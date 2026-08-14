North Otago Heartland Championship draw v Mid Canterbury, Saturday, Oamaru v Buller, August 22, Westport v King Country, August 29, Oamaru v Poverty Bay, September 5, Gisborne v Whanganui, September 12, Oamaru v South Canterbury, September 19, Timaru v Horowhenua-Kapiti, September 26, Levin v West Coast, October 3, Oamaru Heartland Championship 2.30pm, Oamaru North Otago: Isaac Clunie, Ben Paton, Mac Harris, Tini Feke, Ben McCarthy, Rico Muliaina, Alfie Coop, Paea Fifita, Savenaca Rabaka, Mitch Morton, Corban Agar, Anthony Docherty, Lisivani Tu’ifua, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Cameron Rowland, Jake Greenslade, Philip Taua-Ah Soon, Viliame Mainawalala, Mat Duff, Oli Knopp, Billy Wilson, Mason James. Mid Canterbury: Hugh Cameron, Sam Pearce, Matia Qiolevu, Tom Reekie, Raitube Vasurakuta, Nathan McCloy, Liam McCormack, Manasa Samo, Declan McCormack, Mitch Gibson, Jackson Ross, Josh Loader, Adam Williamson, Josh Dunlea, Hunter Stewart. Reserves: Gordon Hausia, Kalle Valimaki, Ashton McArthy, Osea Baisagale, Shepherd Mhebere, Jordy Gray, Ben Innes, Apirana Kirtkpatrick. “Meads Cup is what we’re after’’. That will be music to the ears of the North Otago faithful as Old Golds head coach Luke Herden signals his intention for the Heartland Championship season. And what better way to test yourself than against the defending champions in the opening round. The Old Golds get their season under way against Mid Canterbury in Oamaru on Saturday, going into 2026 as the reigning Lochore Cup champions. Herden is pleased with the preseason build up, having had three good hit outs against Otago — in a Ranfurly Shield challenge — Otago Country and Otago Metro South. The Old Golds were slightly rusty against Country, but created plenty of opportunities and took another step up against Metro last weekend. “One of our major work ons from last year was our fitness, so we think we’re ahead of where we were last year in that area,’’ Herden said. “We’re setting up nicely for round one.’’ Herden has the luxury of retaining a core chunk of last year’s squad — almost a rarity in Heartland rugby — who have helped welcome the newcomers who have put their hand up. “We’re connected really well. There’s a good vibe again in the team. “We’re all on the same page on how we want to play, and we enjoy doing that, and it’s just about fine tuning how we deliver that.’’ Southern lock Corban Agar has caught Herden’s eye early, saying the loan player had been “outstanding’’ in their preseason games. He has a big work rate, big engine and was tough up front to complement the rest of the Old Golds tight five. University first five Rico Muliaina and Valley backs Ben Paton and Isaac Clunie also had big club seasons, and Mac Harris, who has returned from Japan, has made a strong start to his time in the North Otago jersey. “I’m expecting big seasons from them,’’ Herden said. “There’s a lot of exciting players and a lot of hard players. “If we can get the mix right — Meads Cup is what we’re after.’’ Flanker Savenaca Rabaka will captain the Old Golds again, with stalwarts Hayden Tisdall and Cameron Rowland as assistants. Rabaka, a standout in his debut representative season in 2025 which was cut short by injury, is a natural leader and led by example on the field. “He’s got everything that you want in a captain,’’ Herden said. New Zealand Rugby official photoTini Feke, as always, will be a key cog in the North Otago midfield this season. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe Saturday is a homecoming of sorts for the Old Golds, returning to their home ground at Whitestone Contracting Stadium. They played all their games at the A&P Showgrounds last season while the Waitaki Event Centre was being built at Centennial Park. Herden, who played 60 caps for North Otago and lifted the Meads Cup as captain in 2010, is rapt to be heading back to the ground with fond memories. “I can’t wait to come back. “A lot of people have put a lot of energy into the new stadium and getting the ground back. “Couldn’t wish for a better sort of start to our campaign — playing the Meads champions back at home. “Looking for a big crowd and we’ll put on a really good performance.’’ Mid Canterbury went through 2025 unbeaten to lift the top trophy for the first time since 2014. Herden wanted his side not to get caught “overplaying’’ and focus on their own game. “We’ll take a little bit out of what we know from them last year. They won’t be probably changing too much of what they do. “We just concentrate on how we want to play and delivering that. “I’m confident if we can play that way we want to, then we’ve got a good chance of winning.’’ Former Old Gold Matia Qiolevu has been named at centre for Mid Canterbury.