NZ Rugby's performance boss latest to leave

Strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill (left) with forward Ardie Savea during training at Auckland's Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Another leading name is leaving New Zealand Rugby - long-time fitness guru Nic Gill is taking up a post at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

It continues a period of enormous change for the organisation, which is still seeking a new chief executive, along with a handful of other top positions.

There is at least expected to be progress this week on the vacant All Blacks head coaching position, with TVNZ reporting final interviews in coming days and an appointment announced as soon as Thursday.

RNZ understands Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph and Japan-based Dave Rennie are the remaining contenders for the role. Scott Robertson left the position earlier this year.

The new coach will come into a revamped environment and structure, with NZR last week announcing a new high-performance director role will be established to oversee national team performance, including the All Blacks.

That followed the announcement that NZR general manager professional rugby Chris Lendrum was leaving.

He will finish 20 years of service in May - much of it overseeing the top level of the professional game.

Early reports have suggested leading candidates for the director role could be former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen, international coaching veteran Joe Schmidt, currently with Australia's Wallabies, and long-time high performance consultant Don Tricker.

NZR last week filled two key gaps, with Chris Kinraid appointed chief financial officer and Chris Brown named as the new chief commercial officer.

Gill moves on

However, another key link to the past has been lost with the departure of Gill, who first became involved with the All Blacks in a strength and conditioning role in 2004.

He led the national team's strength and conditioning programme in 2008 and has been involved with the side for more than 240 tests.

NZR interim chief executive Steve Lancaster said Gill had been instrumental in the record of the All Blacks during a successful era which spanned two World Cup triumphs.

"Nic has given so much to this team and the athletes he has worked with over the years.

"His commitment to learning and innovation have ensured he has remained at the forefront of athlete performance and contributed significantly to the All Blacks' success over the last two decades."