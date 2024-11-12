NZ Super Rugby Pacific squads named

Otago prop Abraham Pole, pictured here carrying the ball, is back with Moana Pasifika for another season. Photo: Getty Images

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

New Zealand's six Super Rugby Pacific teams have named their squads for next season.

Blues retain big names for title defence

The Blues can claim to have the most second-generation players, with Hoskins Sotutu and Caleb Clarke now joined by Payton Spencer (son of Carlos). Elsewhere in the backs utility Reon Paul joins from Bay of Plenty, while midfielder Xavi Taele gets a call up from the wider squad, after impressing in the NPC for Auckland.

Hooker James Mullan, lock Cameron Christie and loose-forward Che Clark are the new men in the forwards.

There is a very local feel to the Blues, two thirds of their side are born and bred in the region, and they retained all of their big name players that won the Super Rugby Pacific title earlier this season.

Blues 2025 squad

Adrian Choat. AJ Lam, Angus Ta'avao, Anton Segner, Beauden Barrett, Ben Ake, Caleb Clarke, Cameron Christie, Cameron Suafoa, Che Clark, Cole Forbes, Corey Evans, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Hoskins Sotutu, James Mullan, Jordan Lay, Josh Beehre, Joshua Fusitu'a, Kurt Eklund, Laghlan McWhannell, Marcel Renata, Mark Tele'a , Meihana Grindlay, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Payton Spencer, PJ Sheck, Reon Paul, Ricky Riccitelli, Rieko Ioane, Sam Darry, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, Taufa Funaki, Xavi Taele, Zarn Sullivan.

Winger Caleb Clarke is a key name returning for the Blues' title defence. Photo: Getty Images

Moana Pasifika experience a lot of turnover



Moana have the distinction of arguably the biggest Super Rugby acquisition of all time, however they announced it months ago. Ardie Savea will join an already powerful loose forward cohort alongside Sione Havili-Talitui, Lotu Inise and Miracle Faailagi, with the All Black vice captain also linking up with brother Julian.

Other pick ups from Wellington are Jackson Garden-Bachop and Losi Filipo. Former Chiefs wing Solomon Alaimalo returns to union after a year with the West Tigers in the NRL. In all, there are 14 new signings for the season, which is an awful lot for Tana Umaga to integrate into a cohesive system in time for next year.

Moana Pasifika 2025 squad

Abraham Pole, Aisea Halo, Alamanda Motuga, Allan Craig, Ardie Savea, Chris Apoua, Danny Toala, Fine Inisi, Irie Papuni, Jackson Garden-Bachop, James Lay, Jonathan Taumateine, Julian Savea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Losi Filipo, Lotu Inisi, Melani Matavao, Michael Curry, Miracle Faiilagi, Neria Fomai, Ofa Tauatevalu, Ola Tauelangi, Patrick Pellegrini, Pepesana Patafilo, Pone Fa'amausili, Sama Malolo, Samiuela Moli, Samuel Slade, Semisi Paea, Sione Havili Talitui, Sione Mafileo, Solomon Alaimalo, Tito Tuipulotu, Tom Savage, Tomasi Maka, Tuna Tuitama, William Havili

Solomon Alaimalo has moved from the Chiefs to Moana Pasifika. Photo: Getty Images

Two big pickups for Chiefs

Brodie McAlister has been lured north from the Crusaders, in an interesting move. He completes the hookers alongside Samisoni Taukei'aho and Bradley Slater. Jahrome Brown moves home after five seasons at the Brumbies to join a powerful unit that includes the red hot Wallace Sititi, as well as Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker and Kaylum Boshier.

Clayton McMillan has also added World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Leroy Carter, while Josh Jacomb joins as a full squad member after playing four games last season.

Chiefs 2024 squad

Aidan Ross, Anton Lienert-Brown, Bradley Slater, Brodie McAlister, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Fiti Sa, George Dyer, Gideon Wrampling, Jahrome Brown, Jared Proffit, Jimmy Tupou, Josh Jacomb, Josh Lord, Kaleb Trask, Kaylum Boshier, Leroy Carter, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Luke Jacobson (c), Malachi Wrampling, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Ollie Norris, Quinn Tupaea, Rameka Poihipi, Reuben O'Neill, Samipeni Finau, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Shaun Stevenson, Simon Parker, Sione Ahio, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tupou Vaa'i, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe

Australian utility James O'Connor is a marquee addition for the Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders stay consistent for 2025



Rob Penney has made one big off season signing, with former Wallaby James O'Connor joining a Crusaders team desperate to get back to winning ways. They missed the playoffs last season after winning seven titles in a row, due in part to a shocking run of injuries, and a tough draw.

Promising Wellington halfback Kyle Preston joins Mitch Drummond and Noah Hotham, with Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara retained outside them. Penney's other rookies are the Waikato duo of flanker Xavier Saifoloi and New Zealand U20 fullback Aki Tuivailala.

Crusaders 2024 squad

Aki Tuivailala, Antonio Shalfoon, Brayden Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Christian Lio-Willie, Codie Taylor, Corey Kellow, Cullen Grace, Dallas McLeod, David Havili, Dominic Gardiner, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Brewis, Fletcher Anderson, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, George Bower, Ioane Moananu, James O'Connor, Jamie Hannah, Johnny McNicholl, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Kyle Preston, Levi Aumua, Macca Springer, Mitchell Drummond, Noah Hotham, Quinten Strange, Rivez Riehana, Scott Barrett, Seb Calder, Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Tahlor Cahill, Tamaiti Williams, Tom Christie, Will Jordan, Xavier Saifoloi

Former Highlanders lock Will Tucker is on the move to the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty Images

Hurricanes add nine new faces

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has brought in nine new players for next season. While Brett Cameron has been named, he faces a lengthy rehab for an ACL injury, so first five Riley Hohepa returns to the Hurricanes after a season with the Crusaders. Two South Island locks also make the move north, Will Tucker from the Highlanders and Zach Gallagher from the Crusaders.

Ere Enari joins the Canes after spending three seasons at Moana Pasifika, while rookies Tjay Clarke, Kade Banks, Arese Poliko, Fehi Fineanganofo and Lucas Cashmore come in as well.

Laidlaw will have to look for some leadership in new areas, their biggest losses are All Blacks Jordie Barrett and TJ Perenara. Barrett will be back after a season in Ireland, but his absence gives the highly rated Riley Higgins a free run to start in the midfield. Josh Moorby has also left, which means the door is wide open for Clarke and Banks to make a case to start in the back three.

Hurricanes 2024 squad

Tom Allen, Asafo Aumua, Kade Banks, Brett Cameron, Lucas Cashmore, Tjay Clarke, Caleb Delany, Jacob Devery, Ereatara Enari, Fehi Fineanganofo, Devan Flanders, Zach Gallagher, Harry Godfrey, Riley Higgins, Riley Hohepa, Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Siale Lauaki, Tyrel Lomax, Ruben Love, Tevita Mafileo, Kini Naholo, Xavier Numia, Arese Poliko, Billy Proctor, Ngatungane Punivai, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Cam Roigard, Brad Shields, Daniel Sinkinson, Bailyn Sullivan, Josh Taula, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Raymond Tuputupu, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jordi Viljoen, Isaia Walker-Leawere.