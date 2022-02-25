'One of the greatest players of all time': Former All Black dead at 48

Joeli Vidiri, playing for the Blues in 2000, salutes the crowd after scoring four trys against the Bulls during their Super 12 match played at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Black and Blues star Joeli Vidiri has died.

The Blues franchise announced his death on Twitter tonight, saying: "With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joeli Vidiri, aged 48.

"G.O.A.T is used frequently these days, more than it should. In the case of Joeli the title truly fits. One of the greatest players of all time."

It has been a tragic 24 hours for rugby. All Black wing Va'aiga Tuigamala passed away in Auckland last night at the age of 52.

Born in Fiji in 1973, Vidiri became a sensation on the field for his match-winning heroics for both Counties Manukau and the Blues.

All Black Number 973, he played two tests for the All Blacks in 1998.

But his career was struck down by serious kidney failure, and he eventually had what was a life-prolonging kidney transplant in 2015.

His biography on the All Blacks website says: "When he was at the peak of his career around the 1996-97 season there were no more awesome sights when he was in full flight than Joeli Vidiri, the big Fijian wing who made his home in South Auckland in the mid 90s.

"He played together with Jonah Lomu in several appearances for Counties-Manukau and for the Blues and it is doubtful whether two more imposing figures have ever been together in any side. And especially in the 1996-97 seasons Vidiri was the more effective of the two.

"As with so many Fijians, Vidiri had pace, power and a 1.90m, 100kg physique. For both Counties and the Blues in the Super 12 he proved to be a prolific try scorer, notching 10 in each of the 1996-97-98 seasons.

"But tragically playing together so often was not the only parallel Vidiri had with his close friend, Lomu.

"In an uncanny coincidence Vidiri was also stricken with a grave kidney illness which in 2001 brought his career to an abrupt halt. He, too, was placed on dialysis treatment."

After his kidney transplant, he told the Herald that he had initially been taken off a transplant waiting list in 2008 because his mother, Alemeci, had concerns but the pair reconciled and in a nice twist she was visiting her son when he got the call in late May 2015 that a donor had been found.

"I was asleep about three in the morning and mum was there and she heard the phone beep and said I'd better check it," Vidiri said.

"It was my physician and he wanted me there in about two hours at Auckland Hospital."

Vidiri and a woman who'd been waiting even longer for a transplant, each received a healthy kidney from an unidentified young man who had died.

As well as playing for the All Blacks, Vidiri also represented New Zealand in Sevens rugby.

That included being part of the team which won a gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

His biography on the Allblacks.com website added: "Vidiri's exploits for Counties and the Blues led to then All Blacks coach John Hart putting the giant wing on a fast track into the national side. He was taken in 1996 on the Barbarians short tour of England and in the unofficial international scored a try in the 34-19 win. At that time having played previously for another country did not stop a player representing a second and when Vidiri had served his requisite residential qualification he was brought into the All Blacks squad in 1998.

Unfortunately, that was one of the All Blacks' worst international seasons and Vidiri was never at ease in what was an unsettled side. He came on as a replacement for Lomu in the test against England at Eden Park in 1998 and scored a try. He then played in the 24-16 loss against the Wallabies at Melbourne and soon after disappeared from the national squad with just two games.

"However, he played in five matches for New Zealand A in 1999 and scored a try in the side's match against the All Blacks.

"He continued playing for the Blues in the Super 12 until 2001 and in 61 games scored 43 tries, at the time an individual record. But in his latter season he was being increasingly affected by his illness. He had only five Super 12 matches in 2001 and after two early matches with Auckland in the NPC he ended his career, a sad finale for one of the game's finest entertainers."