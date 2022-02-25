All Black great Va'aiga Tuigamala - 'Inga the Winger' - dies aged 52

Va'aiga Tuigamala in action for the All Blacks at the 1991 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

One of New Zealand rugby's modern greats, Va'aiga Tuigamala - known to a generation of Kiwi fans as 'Inga the Winger' - has died, aged 52.

The blockbusting Samoa-born Tuigamala's international rugby career spanned 19 tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and, later, 23 tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. In between times he switched to rugby league and played more than 100 matches for Wigan in the United Kingdom.

Tributes are pouring in from across the sporting world for Tuigamala.

"Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul of every single fan, player, coach and administrator – Inga was one of them. He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code," said Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski.

Tuigamala's death comes just weeks after his younger sister, Helen Verry, died following an accident at a West Auckland church. He posted on Facebook at the time: "I suppose some of you have already heard the sad news of the passing of my baby sister Helen Verry. The youngest of 15 of us. Helen, we miss you so dearly and words would never be enough to fill the hole you have left."

Tuigamala's cause of death has not yet been confirmed - he was about to launch a new video series in which he talks openly about his health struggles, including being diagnosed last year with type 2 diabetes.

"The reality was, I was facing an early graveyard," Tuigamala says in a preview video of the series, Project ODICE (obesity diabetes intervention champion evangelist). "And when I say early grave, my father died at the age of 48 from a stroke. He wasn't obese, but he had a stroke and died and left 15 children to my mum to look after.

"I suppose for me, I just don't want to be another statistic. Hence the reason ODICE was born. The reality is unfortunately I've been diagnosed with type two diabetes recently. I'm obese as you can see. High blood pressure, I had a stroke about nine years ago. I've really - in rugby terms - just dropped the ball."

The series shows him exercising, including running through a park. "I'm absolutely stuffed, but it's great to be alive."

Tuigamala - who played club rugby for Ponsonby and provincial rugby for Auckland - first played for the All Blacks in 1989 before making his test debut in 1991 - against the USA in a World Cup game at Gloucester. He scored five tries in his All Blacks career.

"Tuigamala was one of the first blockbusting wingers in New Zealand, and indeed, world rugby before leaving the game to pursue a British league career," says his profile on Allblacks.com. "At his best, he was fast, powerful and tricky... especially in his younger days, he looked capable of achieving anything on a rugby field."

Auckland's Marist rugby club paid tribute to their fierce rival. "It's with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of a true entertainer, an amazing sports personality, a leader in the Pacific Island community, a legend of our biggest rugby club rivals, the Ponsonby Rugby Club. Va'aiga Tuigamala, you were an inspiration to young Pacific Islanders and Kiwis growing up in the 90s. Your infectious smile will never be forgotten."

Having arrived in the United Kingdom from New Zealand in 1993, Tuigamala played 102 games for the Wigan Warriors during five seasons at the rugby league club, scoring 62 tries. He won three league titles with Wigan and two Challenge Cups.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul of every single fan, player, coach and administrator – Inga was one of them. He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code. His presence on the rugby field was huge. As a teenager, he gave me the most precious thing that anyone could, time. We would spend hours on the field doing one on one's together. It is a very sad day for the club. Rest in peace my friend."

Wigan planned to hold a minute's silence before their Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants overnight.

After his stint in league, he returned to rugby union, where he made 126 appearances for Wasps and Newcastle Falcons, scoring 180 points. His reported £1 million ($NZ2m) signing for the Falcons was a then world-record fee.

After a successful rugby career, Tuigamala retired in 2002.

In 2007, he suffered a stroke on the Titirangi Golf Course; an ambulance was called and he was whisked to Waitakere Hospital, then later to North Shore Hospital.

"My blood pressure was way off the roof," father of four recalled later.

A mild stroke was diagnosed. He was put on medication and advised to improve his diet, get more exercise - and slow down, "which is something I find hard to do".

In the 2008 Queen's Birthday Honours, Tuigamala was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to rugby and the community. In October 2009, he travelled to Samoa with David Tua to assist in the aftermath of the Samoa tsunami.

Life after rugby also saw Tuigamala become a funeral director for a period of time. However, his funeral business, Tuigamala & Sons, was placed in liquidation in 2013.

At the time, Tuigamala was understood to have been owed around $130,000 in unpaid funeral fees and said he had found it difficult to collect money from grieving relatives.

"It's a tough position to be in simply because people are very vulnerable during that time. You're trying to work with them, and unfortunately, over the years, I've given too much grace. I'm not one to turn people way in their time of need."

He refused to be despondent and didn't want any pity. "You're only a failure if you get knocked down and stay down.

"My passion to help my community and my people still burns fire in my belly. You've just got to crawl your way out. That's something I have learned about from my experience in rugby."

Tuigamala is survived by his wife Daphne and four children.