Ranfurly Shield The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Joel Lam, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Marley Pearce. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Charles Elton, Slade McDowall, Kieran McClea, Patrick Pellegrini, Riley Lucas. Canterbury: Jonny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, Jone Rova, Ngatungane Punivai, Richie Mo’unga, Louie Chapman, Torian Barnes, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Jermaine Ainsley, Brodie McAlister (captain), Finlay Brewis. Reserves: Manumaua Letiu, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Seb Calder, Liam Jack, Finn McLeod, Tyson Belworthy, Andrew Knewstubb, Toby Bell. Otago coach Mark Brown knows a good thing when he sees it. He did not tinker with his line-up too much last season and has picked up where he left off. The team he has named for the Ranfurly Shield defence against Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday is very similar to the side who dispatched Southland 41-14 in Invercargill last weekend. Second five Jake Te Hiwi was a late scratching for that game, but he returns to the starting side. Halfbacks Joel Lam and Kieran McClea switch roles. Lam gets the start and McClea, who had a tidy game against Southland, will provide support from the bench. Props Marley Pearce and Saula Ma’u will start, which means Benjamin Lopas and Rohan Wingham drop to the bench. There are two personnel changes. Charles Elton has been included in the 23 at the expense of Harry Irving. He brings experience and will provide cover for lock Oliver Haig, who left the field early against Southland but has been named in the starting XV. Hard-working loose forward Slade McDowall comes on to the bench in place of Cody Lokotui. Perhaps the only major talking point is the decision to go with Lam instead of McClea, who provided some spark alongside the likes of Lucas Casey and Sam Nemec-Vial. Casey scored twice in the game against the Stags, including an 85m breakaway, while Nemec-Vial used his pace to snuff out two potential runaway tries. Otago took the Shield off Canterbury last season in a game for the ages. They had trailed 36-21 but rallied to win 38-36. They met again in the NPC final. Canterbury won that 36-28. Sunday’s rematch shapes as another classic encounter. Canterbury’s team is not too dissimilar to the side that fronted for the final. They have had a serious upgrade at first five, though. Richie Mo’unga has returned to New Zealand to qualify for the All Blacks ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The former All Black started off the bench last week and scored the winning try to seal a 38-31 win over Auckland. He will start on Sunday. Hooker Brodie McAlister will notch his 50th game for the Cantabs, and Johnny McNicholl has returned from injury and will start at fullback. Southland play Manawatū in Palmerston North in the late game on Sunday. The Stags have made one change to their starting XV. Konrad Toleafoa will start at No 8, which means Sam Fischli drops to the bench. New Zealand under-20 first five Mika Muliaina and newcomer Alfred Nonu have been named on the bench in place of Josh Jennings and Sloane Lankshear.