George Bower is no super sub this weekend.

But can he be superman in Cape Town?

The popular Otago prop has been elevated to a starting role for the All Blacks for the second test against the Springboks at DHL Stadium.

He replaces Highlanders loosehead prop Ethan de Groot, invalided out of the second test after suffering a head knock in the opener at Ellis Park.

It will be Bower’s 28th test but just his 12th start.

Remarkably, he has not started a test since wearing the No 1 jersey against Japan in October 2022.

But he has earned this one.

Bower, 34, was impressive coming off the bench last week as he helped stabilise an All Blacks scrum that had been under all sorts of pressure.

He had a run of starts near the beginning of his international career, starting all three tests against the Wallabies in 2021 and all three tests against Ireland in 2022, but for the last few years he has spent a lot more time training with than playing for the All Blacks.

Bower’s elevation to the starting side means a bench call-up and a third test appearance for Hurricanes loosehead Xavier Numia.

The other tweak to the forward pack follows lock Josh Lord being scratched after the accidental collision with de Groot.

Tupou Vaa’i, two tests away from 50 caps, moves from blindside flanker to lock, and Simon Parker starts at No 6 in his 10th test.

Veteran Blues lock and midweek All Blacks captain Patrick Tuipolotu comes on to the bench.

There is one, unexplained as yet, change to a backline that looked far superior to the Springboks in the first test.

Leroy Carter is favoured on the left wing ahead of Josh Moorby, who drops to the bench.

“While we were happy with the win last week, I think both teams will be better this weekend,” All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said.

“We’ve played four tests this year and are still growing as a group.

“I’m really excited about the competition for places and the performances of the squad across the matches here in South Africa, and we’re really looking forward to this weekend.”

The All Blacks have won seven of their previous 11 tests against the Springboks in Cape Town.

All Blacks

To play Springboks

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipolotu, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.