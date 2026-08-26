Otago know a good thing when they see it. No changes this week. None. Otago coach Mark Brown has stuck with the same 23 that delivered a resounding 61-22 win over Wellington, who are battling this season. Waikato shape as a much tougher opponent in Dunedin on Saturday evening. They posted a comfortable 45-12 win over Counties-Manukau in Hamilton. The game was in the balance at halftime, but the Mooloos scored 28 unanswered points. The win lifted Waikato (17 points) into fourth place in the standings. Otago (16) are fifth and can leapfrog Waikato with a win. There is still no sign of seasoned hooker Liam Coltman. He appeared in the season opener for Otago but has been sidelined with a calf injury. He was making good progress but appears to have re-aggravated the complaint as he sat out training earlier in the week and has not been included in the game-day squad. Halfback Kieran McClea, who will bring up his blazer game (15 games) for the province, has retained his spot in the starting XV following another quality outing. Oliver Haig returned from an ankle problem last weekend and shone. He gets another run in the No 6 jersey and joins Christian Lio-Willie and Lucas Casey in an impressive loose forward unit. Waikato also have a talented trio in those spots. Malachi Wrampling, Oli Mathis and Mitch Jacobson will be keen to take the battle to Otago at the breakdown. Hawke’s Bay are the only unbeaten team, but the next six ranked teams have three wins apiece, while Bay of Plenty have two wins from four games and round out the top eight. The Otago-Waikato game and the Northland-Tasman Ranfurly Shield match shape as the key fixtures in round five. Auckland, who look a lot stronger on paper this season, will be desperate to beat Bay of Plenty at Eden Park on Friday night to stay in touch with the top eight. The NPC is a sprint, not a marathon. It will have reached the halfway point by the end of the round, so now is the time for teams like Auckland and Taranaki to start winning if they are going to make the playoffs, as a bit of a divide is opening up between the top eight sides and the bottom six. NPC The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Nic Souchon, Marley Pearce, Moana Takataka, Harry Irving, Slade McDowall, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Matt Whaanga. Waikato: Daniel Sinkinson, Waisake Salabiau, Michael Naitokani, Austin Anderson, Nathan Stephens, Taha Kemara, Rui Farrant, Malachi Wrampling, Oli Mathis, Mitch Jacobson (captain), Dylan Eti, Hamilton Burr, George Dyer, Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia, Mason Tupaea. Reserves: Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Taipari Quin, Sefo Kautai, James Tucker, Andrew Smith, Senita Lauaki, Daiki Nakajima, Aki Tuivailala.