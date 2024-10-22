Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's back - this time in blue

One of the most globally recognised names in women's rugby, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has had a glittering career in both 15's and Sevens. Image: RNZ

Bad news for Super Rugby Aupiki defences: the best player ever in the women's game has just committed to a season with the Blues.

Former Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has signed a one-year contract for the defending champions in 2025, taking up an opportunity to play alongside her niece, Kerri Johnson.

"Kerri played for the Blues last season and loved every moment, it was inspiring to see what the team achieved, and it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Woodman-Wickliffe.

One of the most globally recognised names in women's rugby, Woodman-Wickliffe has had a glittering career in both 15's and Sevens.

She's won two World Cups with the Black Ferns, gold medals in both Olympic and Commonwealth Games competitions for the Black Ferns Sevens, as well as two World Cup Sevens crowns and multiple Sevens World Series titles. Woodman-Wickliffe formally retired from international duty earlier this year after winning a second Olympic gold medal but harbours no desire to hang up her boots completely.

"I'm playing rugby as long as I can, as long as the body can handle. I'm staying in there… FPC, Super Rugby, all sorts of opportunities like club rugby. I want to play all of it, I want to have fun."

The 33-year-old admitted she had been tempted by the lure of the NRLW, after she was strongly linked to a move to the Warriors women's side for their comeback season in 2025.

"I have looked at league and there is still an option. But to be honest, I haven't really looked past the Blues, and even Japan."

Woodman-Wickliffe is leaving next week to take up a contract playing for the Mie Pearls in Yokkaichi, along with wife and fellow former Black Fern Renee, who will join as an assistant coach. She will then return in February to join the Blues Women, in a move that's pleased her father, former All Black Kawhena.

"My dad's really happy. He's like you're coming home, which is cool."

Renee Woodman-Wickliffe and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe will coach and play at Japanese club Mie Pearls Photo: Keepa Mewett

That's not the only family connection, with uncle Fred Woodman also an All Black in the early 80s. Both brothers were stalwarts of the North Auckland team, which became the Northland side that Woodman-Wickliffe has represented at FPC level. However, she is looking forward to reuniting with some of her former Black Ferns team mates.

"The girls like Ruahei (Demant), amazing player. Liana (Mikaele-Tu'u), Maia (Roos). Like, these girls are amazing. They're so mature…I'm really looking forward to playing alongside them.

"Her skills on the park speak for themselves, she's world class," said Blues Women's head coach Willie Walker.

"Having Portia with us is also going be hugely beneficial for the team off the field. Her experience around all aspects of physical preparation, recovery and mental skills is going to be a huge asset for those around her."

Woodman-Wickliffe scored a record 256 tries on the Sevens circuit, and played 24 tests for the Black Ferns including two World Cup final wins. She won two gold medals and a silver at three Olympic Games. Before taking up rugby full time, she was contracted to the Northern Mystics netball side.