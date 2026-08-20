A North Canterbury school has enjoyed success following its decision to withdraw from a competition dominated by boys’ schools.

The Rangiora High School boys’ first XV rugby team defeated the St Thomas of Canterbury College second XV by 19-16 on Saturday, August 15, to qualify for this weekend’s Miles Toyota First XV Championship final.

It follows the co-educational school’s decision to withdraw from the First XV Premiership earlier this year, after discussions around setting up a competition exclusively for boys’ schools.

Scrum time . . . The Rangiora High School boys’ first 15 rugby team packs down a scrum against St Thomas of Canterbury College on Saturday. Photo: Alix Bush

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said he was proud of the first XV’s achievements.

‘‘Making the final is a fantastic result and I think it shows that the decision we made around the competition was the right one for this group of players.’’

In May last year, boys' schools announced a proposal to form a breakaway competition, which would bring together teams from the Crusaders' and Highlanders' regions.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney was one of around 45 principals from Canterbury and West Coast co-ed secondary schools who came together to speak out against the move.

But schools behind the initiative said they aimed to ‘‘foster connection, belonging and pride among our young men’’.

The boys schools later opted to continue playing in the First XV Premiership, while establishing a cross-over South Island boys’ first XV competition against teams from the Highlanders region.

On attack . . . A Rangiora High School boys’ first 15 rugby player is tackled. Photo: Alix Bush

St Andrew's College is now the only co-ed school in the First XV Premiership, after Rangiora and a combined Selwyn team pulled out.

Mr Green said the prospect of both local competitions being won by co-ed schools was ‘‘worth celebrating’’, after St Andrew’s won the premiership final on Saturday.

‘‘It’s great to have two co-ed schools with the opportunity to win both grades, particularly after all the discussions around boys’ schools and First XV rugby.’’

High ball . . . Action from the Rangiora High School boys’ first 15’s rugby match at against St Thomas of Canterbury College on Saturday. Photo: Alix Bush

Mr Kearney said the school was ‘‘pumped’’ to be playing in Saturday’s (August 22) final in Rangiora against the Christchurch Boys’ second XV.

The first XV’s performances showed boys could experience quality rugby while attending a co-ed, state school, he said.

‘‘The school is really proud of the achievements of our boys, not just with the exciting way they are playing the game, but also with the mana they are playing game.’’

Mr Kearney said the door remained open to forming a combined North Canterbury first XV with other local schools.

But for now, Rangiora had strong talent pool of its own.

Rangiora has joined forces in recent years with Kaiapoi High School to form a combined girls’ team to play in the girls’ First XV Premiership.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.