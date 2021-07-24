Relishing last season with Spirit

Teilah Ferguson, of Otago Spirit, makes a break during her team’s round one Farah Palmer Cup match against Wellington at Jerry Collins Stadium in Wellington last Sunday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It is not surprising Teilah Ferguson was drawn to rugby.

It is not surprising she turned out to be pretty good at it, either.

The 21-year-old’s mother is former Black Ferns Sevens player Julie Ferguson.

Her father is former Hawke’s Bay player Faryn Ngawaka.

While her home Hawke’s Bay Tui team initially benefited from that in her final year of school, it has been Otago’s gain for the past four years.

Ferguson has now firmly established herself as one of the Otago Spirit’s leading backs.

A dangerous runner with ball in hand, she has slid between the midfield and wing with ease during her time with the team.

She won the team’s back of the year award in 2020 and, in her fourth year with the team, offers experience in a young line-up this year.

It will be her last season too.

She finishes her honours degree in food science this year and hopes to move back to the North Island.

However, for now she is fully committed to the Spirit and will line up at centre for the team against the Auckland Storm at the University Oval tomorrow.

While she will be bringing plenty of the Spirit’s experience, she will be running out into somewhat unknown territory herself.

Ferguson has never played against Auckland.

It will be one of several new opponents, the Spirit having been promoted for the Championship division for this year’s Farah Palmer Cup.

Otago played against Wellington last week and was beaten 13-5.

However, it dominated much of the game, controlling possession and territory.

Ferguson was expecting a tougher challenge tomorrow, though.

‘‘I’m expecting a step-up from Wellington,’’ she said.

‘‘I think they’ll be more athletic than Wellington.

‘‘So line speed and making sure there’s no gaps in our defence will be important.

‘‘I’m excited to play them.’’

Ferguson will have new midfield partner tomorrow as Lauren Sa’u makes her debut at second five-eighth.

She replaces Black Fern Kilisitina Moata’ane, who will miss the game after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms.

It was one of several forced changes.

Flankers Leah Miles and Maddie Feaunati have injuries to their hamstring and calf respectively.

They are replaced by Grace Carroll — who will make her debut — and Chaz Tumu-Makara.

Meanwhile, prop Rebekah Wairau has suffered a neck injury and has been replaced by Paige Church.

Winger Daimzel Rongokea will also miss the game through illness.

Keely Hill comes into the starting line-up for her.

A third potential debutant, Amber McKenzie — who played with Ferguson at Napier Girls’ High School — has been named on the bench.

Kickoff is at 12.05pm.