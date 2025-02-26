Renton among three changes to Highlanders forward pack

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton blasts into a team-mate at a training session. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton will sit out Friday night’s game against Moana Pasifika in a bid to get back to his best.

Coach Jamie Joseph has also benched starting props Ethan de Groot and Saula Ma’u, not for form reasons but down to both suffering minor knocks against the Blues last weekend followed by a six-day turnaround.

Renton is replaced by Nikora Broughton — a fine No 8 in his own right — and will get some time to get back up to speed after a relatively subdued start to the season.

‘‘In fairness to Hugh, he’s had a massive load,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘He’s the one player that’s done every training, done every game.

‘‘It’s just a good opportunity, going into the bye week, to give him an extra week to freshen up.

‘‘He’s had a couple of niggling injuries that have been lingering around, and I want him to be at his very best. He’s our leader, so he needs to play well.’’

Ma’u has been cleared of concussion after leaving the field just 10 minutes into the Blues game, and de Groot is basically fine after getting a knock on the knee.

They could have started on Friday night, Joseph confirmed, but he felt it was best to give them both a lighter load with just six days between games.

‘‘As a rule, we want to make sure we’re nice and clear and there is real certainty around the boys being able to front up.

‘‘They had small injuries that we knew would come right but it makes it hard to prepare properly.

‘‘Having experienced guys coming off the bench in a sticky game, a physical game, will help us.’’

Ex-Brumbies prop Sefo Kautai will start at tighthead, and former New Zealand under-20, Chiefs and Force prop Josh Bartlett will make his Highlanders debut at loosehead as veteran Daniel Lienert-Brown is suspended.

Bartlett co-captained the Highlanders’ development team, the Bravehearts in a 48-19 win over the Crusaders second-stringers in Timaru last week.

‘‘He’s been impressive,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘He’s just behind an All Black (de Groot) and a 130-game Super Rugby player (Lienert-Brown).

‘‘He gets a good opportunity now with DLB suspended, and I’m sure you’ll see his skills come out.’’

Another forward is ready to make his Highlanders debut from the bench.

Former Hurricanes loose forward TK Howden is highly rated and can also cover lock, where the Highlanders are extremely limited for options behind the two starters.

The backline is unchanged, so revelation Timoci Tavatavanawai stays at second five — and will be the sole captain — and Taine Robinson earns a third consecutive start at first five.

It is back to a normal 5-3 split on the bench with midfielder Jake Te Hiwi getting an opportunity to make his first appearance of the season.

Highlanders team to play Moana Pasifika

Finn Hurley, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Sefo Kautai, Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Saula Ma’u, Will Stodart, TK Howden, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jake Te Hiwi.