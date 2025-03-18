Robertson makes All Blacks eligibility U-turn

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has changed his tune over player eligibility and has thrown his support behind New Zealand Rugby's policy of not selecting players based overseas.

Last November, after his first year in charge of the side, Robertson spoke publicly of his desire for NZR's stance to change and used world champions South Africa's policy, who can select players who are based offshore for the national team, as an example of how a new policy could work.

He then doubled down on those claims in January and urged NZR to keep an open mind about about changing it's All Black selection criteria.

New Zealand Rugby responded by saying it stood by the selection policy and wouldn't be making any changes.

Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane is one of several high profile players, including Ardie Savea and former halfback Aaron Smith, who recently called for a change in selection criteria.

"A lot of the Springboks have shown the ability to play in League One and go back to international rugby fairly quickly and continue to play their best," Cane said last year.

However, Robertson has told NZME podcast Rugby Direct, that he and NZR boss Mark Robinson are now in agreement and he's backed down from his calls for change of the home-based selection model.

"I had a year to look at it and where we stand," Robertson told Rugby Direct.

"The first thing is my intentions with my comments were was it fit for purpose still? One of my jobs is to make sure our pathways are strong so we can continue the flow of quality professional rugby players.

"I understand how important it is and I've probably now got more insight around the flexibility there is in the current regulations. It is fit for purpose. There is flexibility there."

Robertson spoke of All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett's sabbatical in Ireland this year as an example of that flexibility.

Barrett is in the midst of a six-month sabbatical with the Leinster club, but is contracted to NZR to beyond the 2027 World Cup.

Robertson with Jordie and Scott Barrett. Photo: Getty Images

Robertson said NZ players have "traditionally gone to Japan to play" and said Barrett's case was more unique.

"When Jordie came and said 'I've got an option for Leinster' we zoomed in and talked through all the practicalities; what would his season look like going north? Is it going to make him a better player?

"Once we'd listened - he would have the majority of the Six Nations off, he'd had a break, he is well-coached," Robertson told Rugby Direct.

"I just had a catch-up with [Leinster coach] Jacques Nienaber when I was over there and just how impressed he was with Jordie as a player, as a man, how hard he worked on and off the field. Jordie is an on-field coach so he will be learning massively. That's a prime example of keeping an open mind.

"We're in a position now where he will come back as a better player and that's what we want out of this. He's just one example, with potentially more to come."

Other current All Blacks to have had stints overseas while still signed to NZR include Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea and Patrick Tuipulotu, while some former All Blacks stars such Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock also had sabbaticals before heading back to Aotearoa.

Robertson believes other players could also choose to spend their sabbaticals in Europe.

"It's worked. The essence is we're keeping the integrity of all our pathway programmes. They've earnt the opportunity; they've been loyal, they get to go away and come back. Other players, depending on where they sit in their careers, have that opportunity as well."

Robertson was quizzed about his previous support for South Africa's selection model, which allows players to be selected for Springboks no matter where they ply their trade.

It's a model that has worked well for the back to back World Cup winners, but Robertson confirmed he's now fully in behind New Zealand Rugby's policy.

"One thing I've learnt, and we've talked through it, is you look at the stats and it suits their model financially, their current competitions, and their players," Robertson said.

"We're in great shape. We've got a great group of loyal All Blacks and Super players who want to be All Blacks and young kids playing in our country who want that opportunity."

NZR boss Robinson revealed he and Robertson went to Japan last year in an attempt to lure former All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga back early from three-year contract with Toshiba, but a deal couldn't be struck, leaving him ineligible for selection for the national side - for now at least.

"It's an area there's always going to be a degree of scrutiny but for us we've been able to, for a long period of time, retain the vast majority of players we've wanted to retain," Robinson told Rugby Direct.

"Within the policy, there's the tools and flexibility to be creative where we need to, to recognise some of those long-term servants that have given so much to the game while retaining them longer-term.

"We'll always be open to looking at it in the future but we're pretty firm and supportive of it."

Robertson told Rugby Direct he still wants Mo'unga to return to New Zealand next year with an eye to being available for 2027 World Cup in Australia.

"You want all your best players available," Robertson said.

"That's what it takes to win a Rugby World Cup. You keep connected with all of them, it doesn't matter where they're at.

"I still get messages from the old players checking in. Sam Cane has had his time but he's a prime example. He's asking how everything is going in the off season."

Despite his desire to get Mo'unga back home, Robertson is keen to keep Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, who is off contract at the end of the season, in New Zealand.

"He's got that special ability to do something others don't so we've got every intention and we'll work as hard as we can to have a player like him, at the peak of his powers, he's learnt so much, he's mature, we're on him."