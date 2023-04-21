Rookie No 9 given shot in starting XV

James Arscott

They call him "Whisky" and there will be plenty of Highlanders fans hoping James Arscott hits the spot this weekend.

Arscott (22) will make his first start in Super Rugby when he runs out at halfback against the Force in Perth tomorrow night.

He has learned much about his trade from two All Blacks — the peerless Aaron Smith and the electric Folau Fakatava — but this will be a massive test for the Green Island halfback, whose career consists of two brief appearances as a substitute.

Smith has stayed in New Zealand following the death of his father, while Fakatava is grounded by illness.

Arscott’s elevation is one of five changes to the Highlanders XV that competed reasonably well against the Hurricanes before the bye.

It is an all-new inside back combination with Mitch Hunt, who missed the Hurricanes loss with a minor abdominal strain, reclaiming the No10 jersey from rookie Cameron Millar, who is out for six weeks with a bung ankle.

The other change in the backline is on the permanently troublesome right wing, where Connor Garden-Bachop replaces Mosese Dawai.

Marino Mikaele-Tu’u makes his first start at No8 since getting injured three minutes into the season.

That might be seen as hard luck on Hugh Renton, who has been exceptional since getting his chance, but he arguably deserves a break.

Will Tucker gets another run at lock in place of Josh Dickson, who has stayed in New Zealand for personal reasons. Dickson has been given compassionate leave this season as his younger brother, Sam, battles cancer.

The Highlanders are finally starting to get players off the injury list.

Young lock Fabian Holland returns to the bench after completing his comeback from a calf complaint with half a game of club rugby at the weekend.

There are also spots for English first five Freddie Burns and regular midfielder Josh Timu.

An exciting new face is Nathan Hastie, technically the fifth-string halfback but someone who has long been highly rated.

Hastie, who has battled a couple of serious injuries at a young age, gets an opportunity to make his Super Rugby debut before appearing in the NPC.

The King’s High School old boy and talented cricketer spent his formative years in Perth before his family moved to New Zealand when he was a teenager.

Vili Koroi (knee), Marty Banks (groin), Jeff Thwaites (back), Jona Nareki (foot), Martin Bogado (quad) and Jake Te Hiwi (ankle) remain unavailable for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders beat the Force reasonably comfortably when they met in Invercargill but the task will not be simple in the West.

“They’re a formidable team at home and they have already proven this season that they cannot be taken lightly by any team," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

"They play fast, attractive rugby and we know we will have our hands full. They’re a team that doesn’t clock off and we will certainly need an 80-minute performance.”

Highlanders team



To play Force

Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, James Arscott, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon (captain), Shannon Frizell, Will Tucker, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Nathan Hastie, Freddie Burns, Josh Timu.