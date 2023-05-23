Aaron Smith: The big interview

Aaron Smith opens up on family, rugby influences and his love for the Highlanders in a wide-ranging interview with Rugby Chat host Paul Dwyer.

The franchise's beloved talisman will run out on to Forsyth Barr Stadium for his Super Rugby team one final time when they play the Reds on Friday night.

He discusses the emotional impact of losing his father, who passed away recently, and what drove the decision to move south where he was mentored by "tough as nails" halfback Jimmy Cowan.

Smith also lifts the lid on his training secrets and what is next for him and his young family.