ODT Rugby Chat: Trophies up for grabs

The game of the round on ODT Rugby Chat this week is the trophy-laden Green Island v Dunedin fixture.

The winner could pick up the Gallaway Trophy, Speights Challenge Shield and a host of other trophies and go into the playoffs guaranteed a life.

Paul Dwyer talks to Finn Hurley from GI and Hunter Fahey from Dunedin.

He asks Finn Hurley how his Highlanders season went, what went wrong in the Varsity game last week and how they are looking heading into this crucial game.

He asks Hunter how the mythical Southland academy is going out at Kettle Park and whether Southland contracted players will be allowed to play in finals in Dunedin.

He also asks how Dunedin is tracking for this crucial game at the Toolbox.