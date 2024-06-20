ODT Rugby Chat: Women's Premier finals time

On Rugby Chat this week it’s all about the Prem Women’s final between AU and Dunedin.

PD talks to the opposing locks Anna Duncan (AU) and Maddie Sullivan (Dn). He gets their view on why the game is being played at such a ridiculous time set to clash with Prem men's rugby when they could have their normal 12.45 slot and potentially a far larger crowd.

He wants to know if the Sharks have any chance of upsetting the favourites and playing through champs AU.