Rugby Chat: Club rugby returns

The Dunedin Club rugby season gets underway tomorrow.

Paul Dwyer previews the season with the two heavies from the Council of Rugby Clubs (CRC) who manage the competitions in town, chairman Hugh Tait and head of the rugby committee Blair Crawford.

They discuss the season structure, their challenges with Otago Rugby and the NPC side with season length clashes.

They discuss player depth in the clubs and delve into the murky world of clubs paying supposedly amateur players.

ODT Rugby chat normally goes to air every Thursday but this week being the first week we have a slightly late start.

Rugby Chat will return to its Thursday slot in two weeks time as there is no club rugby next week due to the Easter break.