Rugby to go ahead despite altercation

    Friday's eagerly anticipated annual First XV rugby clash between Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College in Oamaru seems set to go ahead despite an ongoing police investigation.

    Last week, a scuffle left an 18-year-old male with a fractured collarbone

    which had cast doubt on the match.

    A statement from Waitaki Boys’ High School said both schools were working to make sure pupils and staff who attended could enjoy the match in a safe environment.

    "The necessity to provide a safe physical and emotional environment for students and staff has led to some changes being made to the organisation of this year’s event."

    This year, members of the public would have to enter the ground through the turnstiles at the southeast corner of the ground. They would also have to to stay within the cordoned off area on eastern side of the ground.

    Pupils and staff would enter from gates behind the western embankment and be required to stay on the embankment (western) side of the ground.

    Those attending were reminded not to drink before the game.

    Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said there would be a strong police presence, and a private security company to help quell any trouble. These security measures are in place each year.

    "Obviously, the police presence will be there and will deal with any breaches of the peace or breaking of the law."

    The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1.30pm.


     

