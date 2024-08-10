Savea hoping to turn the tide on win record in capital

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea speaks to media during the captain’s run at Sky Stadium in Wellington yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ardie Savea will still feel at home tonight.

The All Blacks No 8 might be leaving the Hurricanes to join Moana Pasifika but Wellington will always be home, and he is bound to get a rousing reception when he leads the All Blacks on to the Cake Tin to face Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

Savea captains the All Blacks for a ninth time — but the first time on New Zealand soil — as Scott Barrett is sidelined with a finger injury.

"It’s always special, being able to represent the All Blacks, let alone lead the team at home," Savea said.

"It will be cool. Family and close friends will able to come — not the kids, they’re too rowdy.

"But nothing changes for us. We go out and prepare well and hopefully get the performance we want."

Savea merely smiled when asked if he had heard any grumblings in the capital city about his decision to join Moana Pasifika for the next stage of his career.

He knows the reaction will be a lot fiercer if the All Blacks maintain an oddly underwhelming recent record in Wellington.

They have won only one of their past six tests in the capital.

A 32-22 loss to Ireland in 2022 followed 16-16 draws with the Wallabies (2020) and Springboks (2019), a 36-34 loss to the Springboks (2018), a 26-13 win over France (2018) and a 24-21 loss to the Lions (2017).

While the All Blacks did not always impress in the two tests against England to start life under new coach Scott Robertson, they learned a lot, Savea said.

"We understand our game more now, and the players around us.

"It’s about our skill sets under pressure, and being able to adapt and adjust to different situations.

"It’s the simple things like the breakdown. Argentina have got quality players who can attack that, so we need to sort that out."

Savea has enjoyed being around the next big thing in New Zealand loose forwards, tyro reserve Wallace Sititi.

"Wally’s been awesome. I’m so impressed at how he’s handling himself."

A man with a tad more experience than Sititi is Anton Lienert-Brown.

The Chiefs centre gets a relatively rare test start in place of Rieko Ioane and is highly motivated to shine against the Pumas, especially as a third man — Billy Proctor — is pushing hard for selection.

"When you’re in this team, you want to be pushing for a starting spot, and it’s a massive opportunity," Lienert-Brown said.

"I’m very aware the midfield is highly competitive. We know the ability of the players in there. Everyone in that mix can do a job in the jersey.

"It’s great. It pushes you every day to be better. You’ve got to stay on your toes.

"We’re all really good mates. There’s a lot of respect in that group."

Lienert-Brown and Jordie Barrett start as a midfield combination for just a second time but the Chiefs man is not expecting a lack of cohesion to cause concern.

"We play a lot of golf together, and I obviously know Jordie really well."

History is firmly on the side of the All Blacks, who have won 38 of the 41 tests they have played against Argentina, and most recently delivered a 44-6 thumping in the World Cup semifinal.

But memories of the Pumas’ victories in Sydney (2020) and Christchurch (2022) are fresh.

Argentina still pack a punch up front but there is also talent in the backs, and it will be interesting to see if their new assistant coach, former Highlanders man Kenny Lynn, has something up his sleeve.

The Wallabies host the Springboks in the Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane this afternoon.

All Blacks v Argentina

Wellington, 7.05pm

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali’i, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera (c), Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina, Eduardo Bello, Ignacio Ruiz, Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi Efrain Elias, Tomas Lavanini, Joaquin Oviedo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz.