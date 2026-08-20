Chocolate tastes sweeter with a little sea salt. It should not make sense but it does. Two things really can be true at once — like Saula Ma’s departure. He will strengthen the All Blacks squad without weakening the Otago line-up. That is how Otago coach Mark Brown sees it. He is certain the Highlanders and Otago tighthead can make the step up to international level. He is also positive Otago will be just fine without the 140kg behemoth packing down in the front row. The 26-year-old was called up for the All Blacks this week and has joined the team on the tour of South Africa. “We’re hugely excited for Saula,’’ Brown said. “I’ve got no doubts he’ll make the step up.” “He was unfortunately injured last year with his shoulder and that took him out for the back half of the year [for the Otago campaign]. “He’s worked hard to get back to where he is and yeah, we’re chuffed for him.” Brown said Ma’u’s impact in the scrum was undeniable. And the scrum has been an area of strength for last year’s NPC finalists. But Brown does not see that changing despite Ma’u’s departure. “I think we’re in a hugely fortunate position in that Rohan Wingham steps into the No 3 jersey. “The scrum remains a potent weapon with Rohan there and with Mo coming in, that’s the same one-two punch as last year.” Mo being Kaikorai tighthead Moana Takataka. “They served us really well and they’re a year older and they’re both a year better, so no concerns there.” The lineout, however, has been dysfunctional at times this season. Otago’s lineout success rate is 74.5%. That is the third lowest in the competition. Hooker Henry Bell cops a lot of the blame, but Brown defended his player. “It’s pretty easy to hang a hooker out,’’ he said, adding some mistakes could be attributed elsewhere. “I think it’s just a case of everyone just being a little bit harder on themselves around the detail and their role in the lineout and making sure we execute it under pressure.” Brown felt the lineout operated more successfully during the tense 29-27 win over Manawatū in Palmerston North on the weekend. There were some wobbles but Otago executed well during the final 10 minutes and “we’re pretty confident we’ve got that issue fixed and our lineout will be back to the high standard that we expect it to be’’. Otago host Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday.