Southern Schools Rugby Championship Invercargill, Saturday, 12.45 Southland Boys’: King’s: Jack Proctor, Olly Walsh, Taine Rangitutia, Zane Rakete-Grey (captain), Dechey Keefe-White, Lafa Tofiga, Jaxon Moeheu, Te Ani Rakete, Fisher Sanderson, Kalel Beer-Williams, Angus Harrold, Kaia Patterson, Huib Broek, Bohdi Clarkson, Semisi Fakataha. Reserves: Kavahn Saville-Tonihi, Ofa Kilikiti, Leon Pollard, Sione Afu, Jack Campbell, Siaki Ramsey, Ryvah Ratima, Daniel Palu. Southland Boys’: Mito Faalialia, Simpson Stevenson, Elliot Wilson, Jack Mckeay, Tearaitoa Mokoroa, Cruz Swain, Ben Cairns (co-captain), Hunter Newell, Charlie Walker, Marley Ioane, Will Garrick, Finn Hurley (co-captain), Max Savory, Charlie Byrne, Jack Brock. Reserves: Kalai Carran, Paul Carter, Henry Hopcroft, James Grant, Daniel Munro, Matthew Cairns, Jackson Timaloa. There is always hope. King’s were vanquished 45-10 the last time they travelled South to play Southland Boys’ in Invercargill. They were missing some key personnel for that match last month and coach Dean Moeahu is hopeful his team will be more competitive in the division 1 final of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship on Saturday afternoon. They will, however, have to play error-free rugby to match the competition front-runners on their home turf at Les George Oval. Southland Boys’ have been in dominant form. They dispatched John McGlashan 66-7 in the semifinal and, ominously, coach Jason Dermody described it as their worst performance all season. “I thought we were really poor,’’ Dermody said. “We weren't as good as we thought we were and I told the boys that after the game, actually.” That said, they have played some great rugby as well. “I think we've earned favouritism tags from what we've done this season,” he said. “But we're definitely not taking King’s lightly. “We know that they're a great side and they've been just ticking away all season and targeting this game. So, we're under no illusions that they're going to be up for it.” Southland Boys’ co-captain Finn Hurley is the key player in the midfield and will shoulder a heavier load in the absence of Caleb Harvey. He will be trying to feed winger Charlie Byrne, who has impressed with his athleticism and power on the right. Blindside Cruz Swain has moved into the forward pack this season and has shone. He makes his tackles and is threatening out wide, where his skills are a real asset. King’s needed a late penalty to draw 24-24 with Otago Boys’ in the other semifinal. They progressed through to the final courtesy of being the higher-ranked team. “We've actually tried to keep it quite light this week,” Moeahu responded when asked what his side was focused on. “We’re not getting too carried away with the occasion and just letting the boys focus on playing footy.” King’s will lean on lock Angus Harrold to set an example up front. He has been a defensive giant. Halfback Jaxon Moeahu and first five Lafa Tofiga are the heart and soul of the side and might attract extra attention. “They control our game for us. I'd say they'll probably get put under a lot of pressure from Southland Boys’. “That’s the sort of chat I'm hearing.” The midfield battle between King’s captain Zane Rakete-Gray and Hurley shapes as a fascinating contest. Hurley was one of the standout players in the breakaway South Island Boys’ Schools Rugby Championship and has continued that impressive form in the local competition, while Rakete-Gray is a level-headed campaigner who does not shrink from a challenge. The game is a repeat of last year’s final, which Southland Boys’ won 27-26. The tournament was closer last season, but Southland Boys’ have been on another level this year. South Otago host Southland Boys’ in the division 2 final, Waitaki Boys’ have the home advantage against Dunstan in the division 3 final and Hokonui Colleges will welcome Taieri in the division 4 final.