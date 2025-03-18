Southland to host Otago first up

Mark Brown. Photo: Getty Images

Otago's opening NPC clash is enough to whet the appetite.

Stag day has become a prominent fixture between the two neighbouring rivals and 2025 will be no different with Otago heading down the road to face Southland on August 2.

Passionate fans from both regions always turn out for what is always a highly-anticipated encounter.

Southland were victorious in the fixture last year with a 22-13 win.

Otago have been dealt a slightly friendlier draw, which was released yesterday, with no storm week — where a team plays three games in seven days.

After heading to Invercargill, Otago are home to Hawke’s Bay on August 10.

They are also home to Counties Manukau (August 24), Northland (September 5), Taranaki (September 13) and North Harbour (September 27).

Otago are away to Wellington (August 17), Tasman (August 30), Canterbury (September 20) and Auckland (October 4).

Their home games against Hawke’s Bay and Counties Manukau are marked as double-headers, with the Otago Spirit playing their Farah Palmer Cup games beforehand.

Otago will be led by former Canterbury co-coach Mark Brown, who has inked a two-year deal with the province.

He replaces Tom Donnelly, who, after coaching Otago since 2020, headed across the ditch on a two-year contract as an assistant coach with the Western Force in Super Rugby this year.

Otago finished just outside the playoffs in ninth last season, with a record of five wins and five losses.

The Stags will also be looking to build momentum after finishing 12th last season with three wins and seven losses.

They are home to Otago (August 2), Manawatu (August 15), Canterbury (September 6), Counties Manukau (September 14) and Tasman (September 26) and are away to Northland (August 8), Bay of Plenty (August 21), Waikato (August 31), Wellington (September 20), North Harbour (October 3).

The NPC is structured around a 10-week round-robin with the top eight teams progressing to the playoffs. The final will be hosted by the highest-ranking qualifier on October 25.

Wellington edged Bay of Plenty 23-20 in a tense final last season.

Taranaki will put the Ranfurly Shield on the line when they host Northland in the opening round on August 2.

The Farah Palmer Cup draw is released today.

Otago NPC draw

The road ahead

v Southland, 4.35pm, August 2, Invercargill

v Hawkes Bay, 4.35pm, August 10, Dunedin

v Wellington, 2.05pm, August 17, Wellington

v Counties Manukau, 2.05pm, August 24, Dunedin

v Tasman, 7.05pm, August 30, Nelson

v Northland, 7.05pm, September 5, Dunedin

v Taranaki, 4.05pm, September 13, Dunedin

v Canterbury, 4.35pm, September 20, Christchurch

v North Harbour, 1.05pm, September 27, Dunedin

v Auckland, 2.05pm, October 4, Auckland