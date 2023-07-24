Spirit score late to edge Tasman in tough tussle

Georgia Cormick. Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Cormick knew exactly where she was heading.

The nippy Otago Spirit halfback spotted the space out wide and kept her composure despite her side trailing by one in the 79th minute against Tasman.

She collected the ball from the ruck, took it to the line, which drew in a defender, and produced a beautiful cutting ball — missing several Tasman defenders — out wide to her winger, Oceana Campbell, who ran it in.

Cormick slotted the conversion to give the Spirit a 34-28 win over Tasman in their opening Farah Palmer Cup Championship game in Nelson on Saturday.

It was an arm-wrestle of an encounter, which featured four yellow cards, and Tasman showed they are ones to watch this season.

But the Spirit will take plenty from the first hit-out, some impact off the bench and experienced heads helping them through.

The Spirit looked threatening early, but it was the home side who got first points on the board through prop Ashley Ulutupu’s try.

Once the Spirit spotted the gaps in Tasman’s defence, they were away.

Front rower Paige Church made a blistering carry, then flicked it to Keely Hill who dished off to Leah Miles 10m out from the line.

Miles drew in a defender and off-loaded a nice ball to winger Jamie Church to dot down in the corner.

Three minutes later, Jamie Church was in the thick of it again when first five Maia Joseph floated a wide ball to her wing.

Church put her foot down, brushed off Tasman defenders and and scored in the same place as earlier.

Spirit captain Julia Gorinski was sent to the bin and Tasman made the most of the opportunity when second five Chloe Dixon spun in the tackle to score over the line, even if it did look held up.

That gave Tasman a 13-12 lead, but they too found themselves down to 14 when Dixon was carded bang on halftime.

Cormick banged over a penalty from 40m out to regain the lead and head to the sheds with their noses infront 15-13.

The Spirit struggled at time from their set piece, but came right early in the second when hooker Tegan Hollows scored off the back of a rolling maul from the lineout.

Tthe home side came back with vengeance, however, with a Fiaali’i Solomona try and the seas opened for Sua Tauaua-Pauaraisa who dodged the Spirit defence to score.

Tongan international Pesalini Lave-Heehau made an impact off the bench in her debut for the Spirit, proving she will be a handful for teams to control this season.

She looked to have gone over, but Tasman scrambled on defence and somehow held her up.

Precious Auimatagi was sent to the bin for the home side and from a quick tap, Lave-Heehau this time stormed over — even with six defenders trying to stop her.

Cassie Siataga banged a penalty for Tasman to regain the lead, but Campbell’s try sealed the Spirit’s win.

Farah Palmer Cup

The scores

Otago Spirit 34

Jamie Church 2, Oceana Campbell, Pesalini Lave-Heehau, Tegan Hollows tries; Georgia Cormick 3 con, 1 pen.

Tasman Mako 28

Ashley Ulutupu, Chloe Dixon, Fiaali’i Solomona, Sua Tauaua-Pauaraisa tries; Cassie Siataga 2 con, 2 pen.

Halftime: 15-13.