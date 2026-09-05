The Springboks have one hand on the Greatest Rivalry trophy after a 29-24 win over the All Blacks in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

They leaned on their immense scrum and won a couple of crucial moments to take an unbeatable 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final test in Baltimore.

While the All Blacks held a narrow advantage with about 25 minutes remaining, they faded at the same time the ruthless Springboks turned up the heat.

The All Blacks made some crucial errors, particularly with their kicking game, and also lamented the loss of inspirational captain Ardie Savea to injury in the first half.

While the tourists played some enterprising rugby, it was eventually no match for the world champions.

South African rugby is not always dazzlingly fun but it does not need to be.

The Boks are big, brutal and efficient, and they remain the pace-setters of world rugby.

The first half had a bit of everything in front of 86,000 fans at FNB Stadium.

Savea and Will Jordan were to the fore as the All Blacks started with a clear attacking intent.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, starting a test for just the seventh time, was also a significant contributor with his aggressive charges.

The pressure told on the Springboks as first five Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was sent to the bin for a deliberate knockdown a few metres in front of his own line.

Aumua then made a physical bust that led to Savea scoring the game’s opening try in the 11th minute.

After the Springboks fired back through Kurt-Lee Arendse, Leroy Carter made a nice dash down the left that led to Savea scooping up and scoring his 35th test try, extending his record for the most scored a by a forward in international rugby.

But the finish to the first half was not so bright for the All Blacks captain and his team.

Savea left the field injured after copping the full weight of Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx on his shoulder area at a ruck. He was replaced by Wallace Sititi.

The All Blacks spent the final minutes of the half under the pump.

First five Ruben Love, whose mixed start to the test included a shocking pass straight into touch, was handed a yellow card — perhaps harshly — for a cynical offside.

South Africa then delivered one of their knee-buckling efforts at scrum time to earn a penalty try that made it 12-12 at the break.

The early stages of the second half were cagey and error-ridden.

But after Love missed a penalty, the game came alive in a big way.

Jordan nudged through a grubber, fellow winger Carter regathered, and Jordan was on hand to get the return ball and cross for his 54th try.

But the visitors’ celebrations were short-lived.

Carter turned from hero to villain as he fell off a tackle attempt on Jesse Kriel and the experienced Springboks midfielder had a straight shoot to the line.

Then, after a scrum penalty, the Boks won an attacking lineout, mauled and drove hooker Malcolm Marx over to make it 26-17 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted a penalty to extend the lead, though at least the All Blacks had the final say with a Samisoni Taukei’aho try.

It ended a five-point game but the reality was the Springboks controlled more of the game and deservedly claimed victory.

Greatest Rivalry tour

The scores

Springboks 29

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx tries, penalty try; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2 con, pen

All Blacks 24

Ardie Savea 2, Will Jordan, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries; Ruben Love con, Damian McKenzie con

Halftime: 12-12.