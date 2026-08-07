Threepeat complete. St Hilda’s Collegiate rugby players have plenty to smile about after winning the Otago Secondary School Rugby Championship metro title 53-22 against Columba College this week. It is a the third straight title for the team, who made a strong start under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium. After a good opener, St Hilda’s, coached by James O’Brien, Lucy Holmes-Crombie and Charlie Harrex, held their composure and dug deep when Columba fought back. Co-captains Liv O’Brien and Zara Lunam led the team nicely and had some big moments, flanker Rosa Black and centre Kiki Nepe were instrumental and halfback Marley Weir — who is only in year 10 — never put a foot wrong. “Three metro titles in a row is special, but what makes this one stand out is how young the squad is,’’ St Hilda’s manager Brigitte Bradfield said. “Our starting team included seven year 10 and 11 players and only two year 13s. To win a metro final with a team that young says a lot about the depth coming through the school — and hopefully it’s a good sign for the next couple of seasons.’’ St Hilda’s will now host Southland Girls’ High School in the Highlanders final on August 15, having won the fixture last year. The winner will go on to play in the South Island final the following week. Wakatipu High School edged Cromwell College 29-22 in the country final on Wednesday, while Otago Girls’ High School beat South Otago High School 44-22 in the junior final.