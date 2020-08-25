Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Strong Canterbury side named

    By Steve Hepburn
    North Otago will face some top talent in its Ranfurly Shield challenge against Canterbury in Christchurch on Friday.

    Canterbury named its squad for the challenge yesterday and, although no players taking part in the North-South game have been named, there is still plenty of quality lining up.

    Exciting young forwards Cullen Grace and Sam Darry are in the squad along with former All Black lock Luke Romano. Isaiah Punivai, younger brother of Highlander Ngane Punivai, is included along with one-test All Black Brett Cameron.

    One interesting selection is Andrew Knewstubb, who has made more than 100 appearance for the All Blacks Sevens. He has been playing club rugby for West Melton.

    Canterbury is coached by Mark Brown and Reuben Thorne.

    The game is set to be played at Rugby Park on Friday, kicking off at 2.05pm.

     

