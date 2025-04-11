Three boxes for Matatuto tick for title

Matatu players (from left) Kelsyn McCook, Winnie Palamo, Kaea Nepia, Chey Robins-Reti and and Amy du Plessis celebrate Palamo’s try during the Super Rugby Aupiki game against the Chiefs Manawa in Christchurch last weekend. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Matatū get a shot at glory when they play the Blues in the Super Rugby Aupiki final tomorrow night. Kayla Hodge identifies three key areas for success.

Stick to what you know

You cannot let the pressure of finals rugby get the better of you. Matatū have found a winning formula this season, and need to stick to it. They shift the ball from edge to edge, keep it in hand and play at a high tempo. That is what caught the Blues napping when Matatū scored a 37-29 victory the last time these two met. Lucy Jenkins and Winnie Palamo are in the competition’s top 10 try-scorers with four each, and Palamo, who has had something of a breakout season, leads the competition for metres gained with 461m. The next best is centre Amy du Plessis (410m) — who has been outstanding, providing confirmation she should wear the No 13 black jersey later this year. Hannah King also provides stability with the boot and is the leading scorer with 47 points. If Matatū can keep their heads-up style of play moving, there is no reason they cannot be crowned champions.

Defence wins championships

Matatū , generally, have been pretty tight defensively this season. Jenkins (96), hard-hitting No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker (94) and hooker Georgia Ponsonby (82) all sit inside the competition’s top 10 for tackles. The Blues lead six out of the seven team statistics, though, so Matatū will need to lift another notch. It was the one area where they let the Chiefs Manawa sneak on top, after they scored a try shortly after halftime to win the final round robin game last weekend.

Eliminate the threats

The Blues are packed with attacking threats across the park. Black Ferns backs Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who leads the competition with 39 defenders beaten, Katelyn Vahaakolo, who leads with 12 offloads, Sylvia Brunt and Ruahei Demant are almost unstoppable when they get moving. Add in their forwards in blockbusting No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, who has made 96 tackles this season, Maia Roos and Maama Vaipulu, and the Blues are a force. Matatū need to keep possession and keep the Blues in their own half to try to minimise their attacking opportunities. Once the Blues get a sniff, they are away, so limiting those chances will be crucial.

