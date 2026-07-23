Matatū will host their first Super Rugby Aupiki final against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday. Kayla Hodge identifies three keys for the hosts as they hunt for the title. Strike first Matatū have been red-hot out of the blocks, scoring inside the opening 11 minutes in five of their six games this season. They have scored seven tries during that period — three from Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who leads Super Rugby Aupiki with eight. Striking first puts them on the front foot and gives them early confidence to play their expansive style of rugby. They cannot shy away from that under finals pressure and must use their strengths to their advantage. Halfback Maia Joseph is in career-best form and has the ball on a string, centre Amy du Plessis hits the line hard and offloads nicely to put the ball in space, and midfield partner Grace Brooker’s elusive footwork has helped her beat 25 defenders. Olsen-Baker has been indestructible at No 8 and Elinor-Plum King plays well beyond her size. Keep on keeping on Matatū have fronted up defensively all season and need to continue that good work in the final. The South Islanders hold the top three spots for tackles completed in the league in Olsen-Baker (100), King (93) and Laura Bayfield (83). As a team, they lead for tackles completed with 88.8% and are first equal for rucks won with 97%. They need to chop the Blues early and put in a big defensive shift to keep themselves on the front foot. Feeling blue The Blues are packed with firepower in a backline which includes Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Jaymie Kolose and Mererangi Paul. They all link up nicely to create something from nothing and scored a couple of great tries out wide against Matatū last week. Matatū need to shut down those out wide opportunities much earlier. If they can do that, and eliminate their own handling errors, they should spoil the Blues hopes of a three-peat and lift their first trophy since 2023.