Watch: Black Ferns grab group hug with King Charles

King Charles III was hug-bombed by the New Zealand women's rugby team at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Rugby world cup champion Ayesha Leti-I'iga asked the King for a hug at the reception.

"A hug? Why not?" Charles said.

A group hug followed with other members of the Black Ferns joining in and embracing the monarch.

A visibly amused Charles said: "I've been battered by a scrum."

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photograph with members of New Zealand's Black Ferns rugby team at Buckingham Palace.

Later Charles paid tribute to the team.

"I much appreciated this chance to meet you and to have such a warm hug from most of you, very healing."

Charles told the team he was split in his loyalties ahead of their game this weekend.

"I hope that you have great success... I'm trying to be as careful as possible."

The Black Ferns play England on Sunday New Zealand time.

'Doctors orders'

The Daily Express reported King Charles also gave a "rare health update" on the day.

He told the World Champions that due to "doctors orders" he would not be travelling to New Zealand in his upcoming tour to Oceania.

"I am extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders. But I hope there will be another excuse before too long," Charles said.

"But in the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwis coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed."

Given his recent health issues, the King also had some advice for the Black Ferns players .

"And I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don't stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think."

Charles also offered his condolences on the passing of the Māori king, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII last month.

"I felt deeply for the loss of Kiingi so suddenly having spoken to him on the telephone only recently," he said.