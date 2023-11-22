Watch: Highlanders unveil 2024 jerseys

The Highlanders have been inspired by the stars.

Their training kit for the 2024 campaign draws inspiration from Aurora Australis, the Southern Lights.

A sparkling shirt bleeds from Highlanders blue into a galaxial mauve — capturing, in their words, the ‘‘dynamic and vibrant spirit of the Highlanders team’’.

There are no radical changes to their playing kits.

Jonah Nareki in the new Highlanders shirt.

The home strip retains the usual dark blue base, and the alternate strip is heavy on Southland maroon, which should please the Stags fans, with some North Otago gold.

The official word from the Highlanders is that the ‘‘classic design in both on-field kits reflects the unity and strength of the region, the unwavering spirit and no-fuss approach that embodies the characteristics of the region, echoing a proud history of resilience and hard work without unnecessary complexity.’’

A feature of the playing jerseys is the introduction of a ‘‘grip strip’’ across the front.

It displays imagery from the Highlander himself.

‘‘With arms raised in defiance, proud and strong, the warrior wields a claymore and shield, symbolising the perfect balance between attack and defence.’’

The shirts, unveiled today, are the first from the Highlanders’ new apparel partner, Classic.

“The playing strip is an integral part of our brand,’’ Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said.

‘‘We appreciate the jersey means a great deal to a lot of our supporters and it’s a symbol of the pride we have in our region.

‘‘We are delighted that our new partner, Classic, has been able to incorporate so much of what makes the Highlanders unique to the South in the training and teamwear.

‘‘It’s a distinctive new look and thus far the feedback has been very favourable.”

Highlanders fans will be able to buy the new shirts in stores next month and online in January.