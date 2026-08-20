Nobody has had the Dunedin Thunder’s back more than Toby Schuck. More often than not, Schuck has chucked on the pads and been a mainstay in goal, swatting away pucks and keeping the Thunder hunting for glory. The 46-year-old might be on the more experienced side — having played for the Thunder on and off for the past 16 years — but that has never stopped him giving the rising crop a good run for their money. “It makes me feel young. “I’m the oldest in the team — I’m probably old enough to be most of their Dads,’’ Schuck laughed. “The guys are just a good bunch of guys. I enjoy just hanging out with them.’’ Looking back, Schuck recalled seeing passionate children coming to watch him play for the Thunder — now they are his team-mates. “It’s quite cool to see, and just people sticking with it. “It’s good to see the level of hockey, having the imports come in and just bring that level up.’’ Schuck first picked up an ice hockey stick at 14 and has been involved in the sport for 32 years, including a stint with the Southern Stampede when the New Zealand Ice Hockey League started, before landing in Dunedin. He has seen first-hand the growth of ice hockey and the Thunder. When he first pulled on the green jersey, the Thunder hardly attracted a crowd — “the stands were empty’’ — and now they were boasting record sellout crowds. “There’s a buzz around hockey at the moment and it’s across the whole league, to be honest. “We play in Queenstown, Christchurch and Auckland and their crowds are being sold out as well, so it’s definitely getting popular.’’ The Thunder have made huge strides and will line up for their first final in 12 years against the Stampede in Queenstown this weekend. The two-game finals series gets under way on Friday, and a game three, if required, is allocated for Sunday. “We’ve come a long way, right?’’ Schuck said. “We’ve been going hard, and digging hard, and obviously made it this year. “I think the boys are pumped and it’s good for Dunedin. The crowds we’ve been getting have been awesome — it’s just been a real good time.’’ Schuck was not part of the Thunder team that made the final in 2013 and 2014, and was thrilled to get a shot at the Birgel Cup. The Thunder and Stampede have split both their doubleheaders this season and Schuck said they needed to be relaxed heading into the final. “I just think we’ve got to be calm. “Just do what we know what we need to do. “The team is really strong. I think everyone believes in it — the results will come.’’