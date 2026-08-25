Death, tax and another Stampede win. The first two are guaranteed. The third is a pretty sure bet. The Queenstown team collected their sixth consecutive New Zealand Ice Hockey League title. They fought back from 1-0 down to win the series 2-1 against their rivals, the Dunedin Thunder, in Queenstown at the weekend. It was the 11th time the Stampede had hoisted the Birgel Cup since the league’s inception in 2005. They have been a dominant force, particularly in the past decade. So how do they keep winning year after year after year? Coach Cameron Frear is uniquely positioned to answer that. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in the way the team’s built and the way that we kind of handle pressure and can lean on the depth of the squad,’’ Frear said. Frear joined the Stampede as a 15-year-old in 2006 and has featured in 10 of their 11 successful campaigns, either as a player or a coach. It is a remarkable achievement. He has made a big contribution to the sport in the region. “It’s one of those things where when you love an organisation, and they’ve given a lot to you, you always want to feel like you’ve given back and left the team in a better spot than when you found it.” It has involved a lot of sacrifices, though. And after eight years as coach, Frear has decided to step down. He is going to take a break and perhaps take his family on a winter holiday for once. But he is not done with the sport. He hopes to get involved with the Queenstown Ice Hockey Club “whether it’s just, you know, helping other coaches or helping kids or being on a committee somewhere”. James Allan PhotographyStampede player Dylan Devlin is all smiles after winning the Birgel Cup. Photo: James Allan Photography He leaves the Stampede in good heart. Captain Connor Harrison, who received a five-minute penalty for a hit from behind late in game three on Thunder star Cole Beckstead, is also leaving. “But there should still be a good part of this team together,’’ Frear said. The plan is to keep adding to the dynasty and stringing together some more title wins. The series against the Thunder was tense and emotions bubbled over at times. Game 2 ended in a melee and there was a run of penalties towards the end of the decider. When asked if the physicality got out of hand, Frear said he felt there were “definitely moments” when both sides could have handled the pressure “a little bit better”. “But, you know, in a physical sport like that, with a lot of passion and stuff like that, sometimes things get out of hand. “But I think the referees and the federation did a good job at dealing with the situation at the end of game two, but then also having a meeting with us before game three and just reiterating what their expectations are of it as a showpiece and stuff like that.”