Deans finishes meet in style

Caitlin Deans at Moana Pool in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

She was greased lightning.

Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans led another fine effort from the southern squad on the final day of the Athens round of the world cup series yesterday.

Deans opened the last session with an impressive swim to win bronze in the 1500m freestyle.

The 23-year-old Neptune club representative posted her second-fastest time, 16min 21.06sec, in the gruelling discipline.

She was 25.33sec behind the winner, Australian gun Lani Pallister. American teenager Katie Grimes was third.

Fellow Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather continued her solid efforts on the world cup circuit with fifth in the 100m freestyle.

Fairweather posted a time of 55.34sec in an event won by Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Bernadette Haughey in 52.55sec.

Rounding out the night for the southerners, Zac Reid was eighth in the 200m freestyle in 1min 53.36sec.

Reid and the fourth Dunedin swimmer in the series, Kane Follows, are coming back to New Zealand to prepare for national trials next month.

Deans and Fairweather are heading to Budapest for the third and final round of the world cup series.

The series gives elite swimmers a chance to prepare and qualify for the world championships in Doha and the Paris Olympics.