Tournament tussles

The four Dunedin co-ed secondary schools competed in their annual winter sports tournament in the city yesterday.

Hockey, basketball, football, netball, badminton and curling games were held. Kavanagh College was named overall champion on 20 points, followed by Logan Park High School (17), Bayfield High School (16) and Kaikorai Valley College (5).

Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh went for a look.