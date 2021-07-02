Friday, 2 July 2021

Tournament tussles

    Kavanagh College goal shoot Lillie Hawkins (17, left) aims for the net while Logan Park High...
    Kavanagh College goal shoot Lillie Hawkins (17, left) aims for the net while Logan Park High School defender Grace Jones (16) looks on at the Edgar Centre.
    Kavanagh College hockey player Paddy Craft (16, left) glides past Logan Park High School opponent...
    Kavanagh College hockey player Paddy Craft (16, left) glides past Logan Park High School opponent Hector Howard (14) at the Alexander McMillan turf.
    Bayfield High School footballer Georgie McEwan (14, left) lashes a shot past Kavanagh College...
    Bayfield High School footballer Georgie McEwan (14, left) lashes a shot past Kavanagh College defender Sami Perkins (17) at the Logan Park turf.

    The four Dunedin co-ed secondary schools competed in their annual winter sports tournament in the city yesterday.

    Hockey, basketball, football, netball, badminton and curling games were held. Kavanagh College was named overall champion on 20 points, followed by Logan Park High School (17), Bayfield High School (16) and Kaikorai Valley  College (5).

    Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh went for a look.

