The University Huskies were the big winners on a super Saturday of Dunedin club hockey at the weekend, taking home the Challenge Shield for the first time in 11 years. The Huskies came into the game against holders Momona having lost five straight against Momona, Kings and City, the other top four sides, so on paper it seemed certain to be an uphill battle. Equally, Momona have largely defied the odds to hold on to the shield against what have appeared to be stronger sides in City and Kings, so in many ways it was a battle of the underdogs. The first goal was to be key, and it took until right before halftime for it come — and it fell to the challengers. After a midfield breakaway, there was a mad scramble in the circle before the ball eventually fell to Ella Rogers, who smashed it in at the near post. It was a great time for the Huskies to score, and on balance the lead was a deserved one. The Huskies kept the pressure on, winning a couple of penalty corners — eventually leading to a long corner. Momona switched off, and a big slapped ball into the circle fell to Sofia Tubio Gramajo, who squeezed it in to double the lead, leaving Momona with it all to do. Momona had no choice but to attack, and Millie Meder was the unlikely source of an equaliser, flicking in a rebound from a penalty corner to give her side some hope, but it proved to be a mere consolation. It was the Huskies’ day, winning the challenge shield for the first time in 11 years. That result also has them in striking distance of Momona in third. At the top of the table, there was finally a change, as the Kings United Royals surpassed the City Highlanders with a 1-0 win. There was very little in the game, but Anna McLean made the difference with her strike shortly after halftime, pushing the Royals above the Highlanders and into pole position for the points trophy. At the bottom end, the University Stingrays followed on from the Huskies with an impressive 1-0 win over the Taieri Tigers, who are firmly staring the wooden spoon in the face. In the premier men’s competition, there were wins for Albany and Kings, all but assuring Albany of the points trophy for the first time in a decade. The Alligators played in the early game, and with an early goal to Jack Cotton they were able to always keep the Whales at arm’s length. Hugh Nixon kept his side in it with a catalogue of great saves, but Micah Duckles sneaked one in to ensure a 2-0 win. All eyes were then on the late game, where the Taieri Tuataras slipped up, losing 3-2 to the Kings United Cobras. The result leaves the Alligators six points clear with a bye and the Panthers still to play. It would take a major aberration for them to let it slip.