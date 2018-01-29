Robinson makes Games team

Alice Robinson

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson has already made history and she has not even reached South Korea yet.

Robinson (16) was named in the New Zealand Winter Olympics team on Saturday, the youngest competitor to front up at the Games for this country.Robinson was born eight days after freeskier team-mate Nico Porteous.

She will be joined by fellow New Zealand alpine ski team members Adam Barwood (25) and Willis Feasey (25). Barwood also represented New Zealand at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Robinson will compete in slalom and giant slalom while Barwood and Feasey will compete in the men’s slalom, giant slalom and super-G.

It is a stunning rise for Robinson as she only became eligible to go to the Olympics this past winter.

But she grabbed national titles and has impressed in Europe over the past few weeks.

Her selection was still sinking in.

"I am feeling extremely honoured and grateful for being selected into the New Zealand team for the upcoming games," she said.

"I am so happy to be given this opportunity and am super-excited to be competing at my first games so young. Starting my first year of FIS [open grade racing] this season, the idea of the Olympics seemed like a long shot, so I am so happy that my results over the past six months paid off and gave me a spot on the team."

She has a busy lead-up to the Games with the junior world championships due to start in Switzerland tonight.

Freeski halfpipe athlete Britt Hawes (27) and snowboard cross racer Duncan Campbell (21) complete the team.

Campbell is based in Queenstown, having started in snow sports when he was 3 before getting serious about the sport about three years ago.

The selection of these athletes completes the team going to Pyeongchang. The 21-member is the biggest New Zealand has sent to the Winter Olympics.