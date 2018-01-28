Robinson youngest winter Olympian

Alice Robinson. Photo: supplied

Queenstown's Alice Robinson is set to become the country's youngest winter Olympian.

The 16-year-old alpine ski racer has been selected for the New Zealand team for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea to be held from February 9 to 25.

She joins fellow Queenstowners Adam Barwood (25) and Tiarn Collins (18).

Robinson will compete in slalom and giant slalom, while Barwood will compete in the men's slalom, giant slalom and super-G.

Snowboarder Collins will compete in the slopestyle and big air.

Robinson only became eligible to compete in senior competition during the 2017 New Zealand winter. She has managed a rapid rise through the world rankings, surpassing even her own goals and expectations.

"I am feeling extremely honoured and grateful for being selected in to the New Zealand team for the upcoming games,'' she said.

"I am so happy to be given this opportunity and am super-excited to be competing at my first games so young.

"Starting my first year of FIS (open grade racing) this season, the idea of the Olympics seemed like a long shot, so I am so happy that my results over the past six months paid off and gave me a spot on the team.

"When I think back to the start of the year I wouldn't have thought that I would be selected, it's a dream come true.''

In her first year of senior International Ski Federation (FIS) racing Alice has achieved podium finishes at FIS, National Championship, Australia New Zealand Continental Cup and North America Cup races.

She is the New Zealand national champion for giant slalom and slalom.

Robinson has a busy lead in to the Games with a World Cup race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, today followed by the Junior World Championships in Davos, Switzerland, from January 29 to February 8, before she travels to Korea.

"I'm feeling confident going into Junior Worlds and hope to be competitive in the tough field.''

A team of 21 New Zealand athletes will compete at the games in freeski, snowboard, alpine skiing, ice speed skating and skeleton.

Up to 95 nations and 3000 athletes will compete in seven sports, 15 disciplines and 102 events in PyeongChang.