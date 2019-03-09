Toomey to lead NZ team at next Winter Olympics

Wanaka's Martin Toomey is among the athletes and sporting leaders appointed as chefs de mission for coming Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is continuing to strengthen its focus on athlete experience at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games with the appointment of four experienced chefs de mission to lead the New Zealand teams.

Toomey, the Winter Games New Zealand chief executive, has been named to lead the New Zealand team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The role will involve the former head of Snow Sports New Zealand overseeing the campaign and developing a team environment which will add to athletes' performances.

Toomey said he was anticipating taking a strong team which would continue building New Zealand's winter sport legacy.

"It's been brilliant to watch the ongoing success of New Zealand's Winter Olympians following PyeongChang 2018 and I'm looking forward to leading a group of dedicated athletes to Beijing in 2022.

"The NZOC has a proud tradition of creating inspiring team environments at Olympic Games and I look forward to leading a team that furthers that legacy in Beijing."

Two-time Olympian Kristy Hill will lead the New Zealand team for the 2019 Pacific Games to be held in Apia in July.

New Zealand expects to send a team of about 90 athletes to compete in athletics, beach volleyball, football, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting at the Games.

Hill, a former Football Fern, has previous experience in New Zealand team administration, leading Athlete Support at two editions of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Jesse Teat has been appointed chef de mission for the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Teat competed at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Winter Games before acting as chef de mission for the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Olympic boardsailor Barbara Kendall will be chef de mission at the ANOC World Beach Games in San Diego 2019.

The appointments were made following an application and interview process that included representatives of the New Zealand Olympic Committee's athlete commission.

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith said those appointed would bring a wealth of experience in the sporting sector and a focus on athletes and their performance and wellbeing at elite and pre-elite games.

The chefs de mission will be brought together for planning and development sessions ahead of the Games. The sessions will also be attended by current Olympic and Commonwealth Games chef de mission Rob Waddell.