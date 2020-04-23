Beam launches free e-scooter delivery option for Christchurch businesses

E-scooter company Beam is providing free transport options for Christchurch businesses to support home deliveries.

The Beam Shuttle Programme launched on Tuesday and is available for local restaurants, cafes and specialty grocery stores that need updated options to deliver products during alert level 3.

Hundreds of businesses have been preparing for an influx of online orders either for contactless pick-up or delivery as the country moves out of level 4 next week.

Said Frederick Conquer, Beam operations manager: "Hundreds of restaurants have been deeply impacted by Covid-19 and this is the time to do what we can to support them.

"We will be renting our e-scooters for free to help restaurants get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Store partners will be able to pick up the e-scooters from Beam's central warehouse where training, helmets and charging accessories are provided for free.

Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Papanui was the first restaurant to sign on to the programme.

Said restaurant owner Rajiv Biala: "This will allow our business to adapt to the conditions of level 3, redeploy our staff, and get our food into customers' hands."

The programme also launched in Auckland this week and will be providing e-scooters and support on a progressive basis.

The launch comes after food delivery giant Uber Eats refused to drop its commission rate, who charge between 30 to 35 per cent on all orders leaving many business owners losing money on the service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on New Zealanders this week to shop or dine local during level 3, supporting local businesses - looking at whether or not they offer delivery themselves directly.

The Beam Shuttle Programme is available until May 11, at which point it will be reassessed in line with the government's review of alert level 3 and can be found at: www.ridebeam.com/the-beam-shuttle-program