Wednesday, 3 February 2021

8.00 am

Christchurch assault victim now conscious after alleged Mongrol Mob member attack

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    CCTV footage of the alleged offender. Photo: Supplied
    CCTV footage of the alleged offender. Photo: Supplied
    The victim of a cowardly punch that resulted in a fractured skull in central Christchurch is now conscious.

    Leni Taufateau was knocked to the ground on Oxford Tce about 1am on Sunday.

    The promising 19-year-old rugby player suffered serious injuries after the incident.

    Police say the attacker was a member of a Mongrel Mob group in the city for the weekend.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a man punched another man, causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

    "The victim became unconscious and was transported to hospital where he remains," Reeves said.

    "The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandanna wrapped around his wrist."

    Police are appealing to the public for information to help find the offender.

    "Anyone who has information about the assault is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776 or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers."

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter